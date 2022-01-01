Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Голодные игры: И вспыхнет пламя» (2013)
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire Голодные игры: И вспыхнет пламя 2013 / США
109 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.5
Музыка из фильма «Голодные игры: И вспыхнет пламя» (2013)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe Edition]
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe Edition] 15 композиций. Coldplay, Of Monsters and Men, Sia, The National, Christina Aguilera, The Weeknd, Imagine Dragons, Lorde, The Lumineers, Ellie Goulding, Patti Smith, Santigold, Mikky Ekko, Phantogram, Antony & The Johnsons
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Coldplay, Of Monsters and Men, Sia, The National, Christina Aguilera, The Weeknd, Imagine Dragons, Lorde, The Lumineers, Ellie Goulding, Patti Smith, Santigold
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Atlas Coldplay / Chris Martin 3:56
2 Silhouettes Of Monsters and Men 4:31
3 Elastic Heart (feat. The Weeknd & Diplo) Sia / Abel Tesfaye 4:18
4 Lean The National / Aaron Dessner 4:31
5 We Remain Christina Aguilera / Mikky Ekko 4:00
6 Devil May Cry The Weeknd 5:24
7 Who We Are Imagine Dragons / Josh Mosser 4:09
8 Everybody Wants To Rule the World Lorde / Chris Hughes 2:36
9 Gale Song The Lumineers / Neyla Pekarek 3:06
10 Mirror Ellie Goulding / Mathieu Jomphe Lépine 4:22
11 Capitol Letter Patti Smith 3:33
12 Shooting Arrows At the Sky Santigold 3:37
13 Place For Us Mikky Ekko / Nick Ruth 3:32
14 Lights Phantogram / Sarah Barthel 3:46
15 Angel On Fire Antony & The Johnsons / Antony Hegarty 3:48
Доступен список песен из фильма «Голодные игры: И вспыхнет пламя» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Голодные игры: И вспыхнет пламя» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
