|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Atlas
|Coldplay / Chris Martin
|3:56
|2
|Silhouettes
|Of Monsters and Men
|4:31
|3
|Elastic Heart (feat. The Weeknd & Diplo)
|Sia / Abel Tesfaye
|4:18
|4
|Lean
|The National / Aaron Dessner
|4:31
|5
|We Remain
|Christina Aguilera / Mikky Ekko
|4:00
|6
|Devil May Cry
|The Weeknd
|5:24
|7
|Who We Are
|Imagine Dragons / Josh Mosser
|4:09
|8
|Everybody Wants To Rule the World
|Lorde / Chris Hughes
|2:36
|9
|Gale Song
|The Lumineers / Neyla Pekarek
|3:06
|10
|Mirror
|Ellie Goulding / Mathieu Jomphe Lépine
|4:22
|11
|Capitol Letter
|Patti Smith
|3:33
|12
|Shooting Arrows At the Sky
|Santigold
|3:37
|13
|Place For Us
|Mikky Ekko / Nick Ruth
|3:32
|14
|Lights
|Phantogram / Sarah Barthel
|3:46
|15
|Angel On Fire
|Antony & The Johnsons / Antony Hegarty
|3:48