Телекинез Телекинез
Carrie Телекинез 2013 / США
6.5 Оцените
43 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 5.8
Музыка из фильма «Телекинез» (2013)

Carrie (Music From the Motion Picture)
Carrie (Music From the Motion Picture) 12 композиций. Lord Huron, Rogue Wave, Portugal. The Man, HAIM, Vampire Weekend, The Naked and Famous, Krewella, The Civil Wars, HAERTS, Passion Pit, Cults, Matrimony
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Ends of the Earth Lord Huron / Ben Schneider 4:42
2 College Rogue Wave / Zach Rogue 3:58
3 Hip Hop Kids Portugal. The Man / Brian Burton 3:28
4 Let Me Go HAIM 4:09
5 Diane Young Vampire Weekend / Ezra Koenig 2:40
6 Young Blood (Radio Edit) The Naked and Famous 4:07
7 Live for the Night Krewella 3:27
8 Dust to Dust The Civil Wars / John Paul White 3:49
9 All the Days HAERTS 4:28
10 Take a Walk Passion Pit / Michael Angelakos 4:25
11 I Can Hardly Make You Mine Cults / Brian Oblivion 3:32
12 Tombstone Blues (Bonus Track) Matrimony / Bob Dylan 7:46
Доступен список песен из фильма «Телекинез» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Телекинез» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
