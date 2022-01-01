|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Ends of the Earth
|Lord Huron / Ben Schneider
|4:42
|2
|College
|Rogue Wave / Zach Rogue
|3:58
|3
|Hip Hop Kids
|Portugal. The Man / Brian Burton
|3:28
|4
|Let Me Go
|HAIM
|4:09
|5
|Diane Young
|Vampire Weekend / Ezra Koenig
|2:40
|6
|Young Blood (Radio Edit)
|The Naked and Famous
|4:07
|7
|Live for the Night
|Krewella
|3:27
|8
|Dust to Dust
|The Civil Wars / John Paul White
|3:49
|9
|All the Days
|HAERTS
|4:28
|10
|Take a Walk
|Passion Pit / Michael Angelakos
|4:25
|11
|I Can Hardly Make You Mine
|Cults / Brian Oblivion
|3:32
|12
|Tombstone Blues (Bonus Track)
|Matrimony / Bob Dylan
|7:46