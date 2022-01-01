|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Maleficent Suite
|James Newton Howard
|6:39
|2
|Welcome to the Moors
|James Newton Howard
|1:05
|3
|Maleficent Flies
|James Newton Howard
|4:40
|4
|Battle of the Moors
|James Newton Howard
|4:59
|5
|Three Peasant Women
|James Newton Howard
|1:05
|6
|Go Away
|James Newton Howard
|2:26
|7
|Aurora and the Fawn
|James Newton Howard
|2:29
|8
|The Christening
|James Newton Howard
|5:31
|9
|Prince Phillip
|James Newton Howard
|2:29
|10
|The Spindle's Power
|James Newton Howard
|4:36
|11
|You Could Live Here Now
|James Newton Howard
|2:27
|12
|Path of Destruction
|James Newton Howard
|1:48
|13
|Aurora in Faerieland
|James Newton Howard
|4:41
|14
|The Wall Defends Itself
|James Newton Howard
|1:06
|15
|The Curse Won't Reverse
|James Newton Howard
|1:21
|16
|Are You Maleficent?
|James Newton Howard
|2:11
|17
|The Army Dances
|James Newton Howard
|1:28
|18
|Phillip's Kiss
|James Newton Howard
|2:21
|19
|The Iron Gauntlet
|James Newton Howard
|1:35
|20
|True Love's Kiss
|James Newton Howard
|2:33
|21
|Maleficent Is Captured
|James Newton Howard
|7:42
|22
|The Queen of Faerieland
|James Newton Howard
|3:25
|23
|Once Upon a Dream
|Lana Del Rey / Jack Lawrence
|3:20