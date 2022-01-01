Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Клаустрофобы. Долина дьявола" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Малефисента Малефисента
Киноафиша Фильмы Малефисента Музыка из фильма «Малефисента» (2014)
Maleficent Малефисента 2014 / США
7.4 Оцените
53 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 6.9
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Малефисента» (2014)

Вся информация о фильме
Малефисента (Оригинальный саундтрек)
Малефисента (Оригинальный саундтрек) 23 композиции. James Newton Howard, Lana Del Rey
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Maleficent Suite James Newton Howard 6:39
2 Welcome to the Moors James Newton Howard 1:05
3 Maleficent Flies James Newton Howard 4:40
4 Battle of the Moors James Newton Howard 4:59
5 Three Peasant Women James Newton Howard 1:05
6 Go Away James Newton Howard 2:26
7 Aurora and the Fawn James Newton Howard 2:29
8 The Christening James Newton Howard 5:31
9 Prince Phillip James Newton Howard 2:29
10 The Spindle's Power James Newton Howard 4:36
11 You Could Live Here Now James Newton Howard 2:27
12 Path of Destruction James Newton Howard 1:48
13 Aurora in Faerieland James Newton Howard 4:41
14 The Wall Defends Itself James Newton Howard 1:06
15 The Curse Won't Reverse James Newton Howard 1:21
16 Are You Maleficent? James Newton Howard 2:11
17 The Army Dances James Newton Howard 1:28
18 Phillip's Kiss James Newton Howard 2:21
19 The Iron Gauntlet James Newton Howard 1:35
20 True Love's Kiss James Newton Howard 2:33
21 Maleficent Is Captured James Newton Howard 7:42
22 The Queen of Faerieland James Newton Howard 3:25
23 Once Upon a Dream Lana Del Rey / Jack Lawrence 3:20
Доступен список песен из фильма «Малефисента» (2014) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Малефисента» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Брыльска прилюдно унизила Пугачеву: хватило одной короткой фразы
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Приложение киноафиши