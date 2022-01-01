|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Irish Bouzouki
|Daniel Alcheh
|3:44
|2
|Opening Credits
|Daniel Alcheh
|1:47
|3
|Morris' Stroll
|Daniel Alcheh
|3:16
|4
|Seducing Morris
|Daniel Alcheh
|1:14
|5
|Helping Out a Friend
|Daniel Alcheh
|3:50
|6
|Tearing the Map
|Daniel Alcheh
|1:24
|7
|Foiling the Plan
|Daniel Alcheh
|1:38
|8
|Remembering Mother
|Daniel Alcheh
|1:14
|9
|The Old Homeplate
|Daniel Alcheh
|3:30
|10
|On the Roof
|Daniel Alcheh
|0:47
|11
|Hot Sheet Motel
|Daniel Alcheh
|1:00
|12
|The Red Thread
|Daniel Alcheh
|3:10
|13
|The Breakup
|Daniel Alcheh
|1:06
|14
|Black Eye
|Daniel Alcheh
|1:02
|15
|Photos & Letters
|Daniel Alcheh
|2:46
|16
|Life Is Good
|Daniel Alcheh
|1:38
|17
|Family History
|Daniel Alcheh
|1:42
|18
|Taksimi
|Daniel Alcheh
|2:00
|19
|For the Journey of the Heart
|Vasilis Lekkas, Sofia Papazoglou
|3:33
|20
|Light in Your Eyes
|Pantelis Thalassinos
|3:42
|21
|If I Had the Strength
|Vasilis Lekkas
|3:31
|22
|Like the Sea
|Sofia Papazoglou
|3:51