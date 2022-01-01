|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Think Like a Man (feat. Rick Ross)
|Дженнифер Хадсон, Ne-Yo
|4:01
|2
|Tonight (Best You Ever Had) [feat. Ludacris]
|John Legend / Miguel
|3:59
|3
|Need a Reason (feat. Future & Bei Maejor)
|Kelly Rowland
|4:16
|4
|Won't Make a Fool Out of You
|Marcus Canty / Kenneth Coby
|4:12
|5
|Baby Be Mine
|Quadron / Rod Temperton
|4:17
|6
|That's the Way of the World
|Earth, Wind & Fire / Verdine White
|5:45
|7
|Freedom Ride
|Keri Hilson
|3:43
|8
|Shake That Jelly
|Billy Wes
|3:15
|9
|Same Ol' BS
|RaVaughn
|3:44
|10
|Fire
|Brandon Hines / Antoine Harris
|3:47
|11
|Motion Picture
|Future
|4:04
|12
|Never Too Much
|Luther Vandross
|3:52