Мой парень - псих Мой парень - псих
Музыка из фильма «Мой парень - псих» (2012)
The Silver Linings Playbook Мой парень - псих 2012 / США
7.4 Оцените
43 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 7.7
Музыка из фильма «Мой парень - псих» (2012)

Silver Linings Playbook (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Silver Linings Playbook (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Дэнни Элфман, Stevie Wonder, Alabama Shakes, The Dave Brubeck Quartet, alt-J, Les Paul, Mary Ford, Crabcorps, Ambrosia Parsley, Elegant Too, Eagles of Death Metal, Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Norman Blake, W.S. Holland, Marshall Grant, Jessie J, Rare Earth
Silver Linings Playbook (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Silver Linings Playbook (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 10 композиций. Дэнни Элфман
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Silver Lining Titles Дэнни Элфман 3:12
2 My Cherie Amour Stevie Wonder 2:52
3 Always Alright (Audio Single) Alabama Shakes / Steven Johnson 4:04
4 Unsquare Dance The Dave Brubeck Quartet / D. Brubeck 2:00
5 Buffalo alt-J / Thom Green 3:15
6 The Moon of Manakoora Les Paul, Mary Ford / Alfred Newman 2:45
7 Monster Mash Crabcorps 3:36
8 Goodnight Moon Ambrosia Parsley, Elegant Too 4:02
9 Now I'm a Fool Eagles of Death Metal / Джошуа Хомме 3:42
10 Walking Home Дэнни Элфман 1:04
11 Girl from the North Country Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Norman Blake, W.S. Holland, Marshall Grant / Bob Dylan 3:41
12 Silver Lining Jessie J / Diane Warren 3:25
13 Hey Big Brother Rare Earth 4:45
14 Maria The Dave Brubeck Quartet / Стивен Сондхайм 3:20
Доступен список песен из фильма «Мой парень - псих» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Мой парень - псих» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
