|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Silver Lining Titles
|Дэнни Элфман
|3:12
|2
|My Cherie Amour
|Stevie Wonder
|2:52
|3
|Always Alright (Audio Single)
|Alabama Shakes / Steven Johnson
|4:04
|4
|Unsquare Dance
|The Dave Brubeck Quartet / D. Brubeck
|2:00
|5
|Buffalo
|alt-J / Thom Green
|3:15
|6
|The Moon of Manakoora
|Les Paul, Mary Ford / Alfred Newman
|2:45
|7
|Monster Mash
|Crabcorps
|3:36
|8
|Goodnight Moon
|Ambrosia Parsley, Elegant Too
|4:02
|9
|Now I'm a Fool
|Eagles of Death Metal / Джошуа Хомме
|3:42
|10
|Walking Home
|Дэнни Элфман
|1:04
|11
|Girl from the North Country
|Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Norman Blake, W.S. Holland, Marshall Grant / Bob Dylan
|3:41
|12
|Silver Lining
|Jessie J / Diane Warren
|3:25
|13
|Hey Big Brother
|Rare Earth
|4:45
|14
|Maria
|The Dave Brubeck Quartet / Стивен Сондхайм
|3:20