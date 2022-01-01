Silver Linings Playbook (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Дэнни Элфман, Stevie Wonder, Alabama Shakes, The Dave Brubeck Quartet, alt-J, Les Paul, Mary Ford, Crabcorps, Ambrosia Parsley, Elegant Too, Eagles of Death Metal, Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Norman Blake, W.S. Holland, Marshall Grant, Jessie J, Rare Earth

Слушать