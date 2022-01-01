|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Plowed
|Sponge, Mike Cross, Vinnie, Tim Cross, Jimmy Paluzzi, Joe Mazzola / Joey Mazzola
|3:18
|2
|Brimful of Asha
|Cornershop / Tjinder Singh
|5:18
|3
|Blue Light
|Mazzy Star / David Roback
|5:08
|4
|Girlfriend
|Matthew Sweet
|3:41
|5
|Pepper
|Butthole Surfers
|4:56
|6
|Start Choppin'
|Dinosaur Jr. / J Mascis
|5:38
|7
|Fade Into You
|Mazzy Star / Hope Sandoval
|4:54
|8
|Into Your Arms
|The Lemonheads / Robyn St. Clare
|2:45
|9
|I Need an Energy
|Greg Holden
|4:36
|10
|Chasing Mavericks Score Suite
|Chad Fischer
|5:58