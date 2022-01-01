Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Покорители волн
Chasing Mavericks Покорители волн 2012 / США
7.2 Оцените
26 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.1
Музыка из фильма «Покорители волн» (2012)

Chasing Mavericks (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Chasing Mavericks (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 10 композиций. Sponge, Mike Cross, Vinnie, Tim Cross, Jimmy Paluzzi, Joe Mazzola, Cornershop, Mazzy Star, Matthew Sweet, Butthole Surfers, Dinosaur Jr., The Lemonheads, Greg Holden, Chad Fischer
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Plowed Sponge, Mike Cross, Vinnie, Tim Cross, Jimmy Paluzzi, Joe Mazzola / Joey Mazzola 3:18
2 Brimful of Asha Cornershop / Tjinder Singh 5:18
3 Blue Light Mazzy Star / David Roback 5:08
4 Girlfriend Matthew Sweet 3:41
5 Pepper Butthole Surfers 4:56
6 Start Choppin' Dinosaur Jr. / J Mascis 5:38
7 Fade Into You Mazzy Star / Hope Sandoval 4:54
8 Into Your Arms The Lemonheads / Robyn St. Clare 2:45
9 I Need an Energy Greg Holden 4:36
10 Chasing Mavericks Score Suite Chad Fischer 5:58
Доступен список песен из фильма «Покорители волн» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Покорители волн» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
