Музыка из фильма «Доспехи Бога 3: миссия Зодиак» (2012)
Chinese Zodiac Доспехи Бога 3: миссия Зодиак 2012 / Гонконг / Китай
7.8
41 голос Рейтинг IMDb: 6
Музыка из фильма «Доспехи Бога 3: миссия Зодиак» (2012)

Chinese Zodiac(Cz12) [Original Motion Picture Soundtrack]
Chinese Zodiac(Cz12) [Original Motion Picture Soundtrack] 25 композиций. Roc Chen
1 Opening: the Beauty and Destruction of the Summer Palace Roc Chen 1:23
2 Mp Corp's Conspiracy "Theme of Bonnie" Roc Chen 0:49
3 Body Blading I: the Presence of Jc Roc Chen 2:20
4 Body Blading II: Jc On Cliff, Army Trucks & Motorcycles Roc Chen 1:24
5 Body Blading III: Arriving of the Helicopter & Cz12 Title Roc Chen 1:29
6 Jc Team Arrived in Paris(Song) Roc Chen 1:46
7 Escaping from the French Castle Roc Chen 1:52
8 French Garden I: Labyrinth & Dogs Roc Chen 1:43
9 French Garden II: French Dogs Understand Chinese & Flying from Garden Roc Chen 0:51
10 A Girl in Car Catches a Man of Paragliding and the Result Is Hitting a Bus Roc Chen 1:16
11 Jc Flies Into the Car Roc Chen 0:44
12 Unstoppable(the Montage Song of Switching the Bronze Head) Roc Chen 2:25
13 To the Island Roc Chen 0:32
14 Beach Night: Never Change Clothes With Lights On Roc Chen 0:33
15 The Lizard and the Search On the Island Roc Chen 1:16
16 The Discovery of the "Indestructible" Roc Chen 1:07
17 Confession of the Count, 3 Stamps Are Destoryed Roc Chen 1:29
18 Coco Has Found the Truth Roc Chen 1:53
19 Bonnie Steals Keys Roc Chen 0:47
20 Desperate Coco Call for Help Roc Chen 2:10
21 The Fourth Skydiver Roc Chen 2:02
22 Sky Battle, Rescure & Jc Got the Dragon Head Roc Chen 3:11
23 The Willing of Sacrifice Upon Volcano Roc Chen 2:24
24 Ending "the Surprise" Roc Chen 1:39
25 Taste of Paris (Bonus Track) Roc Chen 2:10
Доступен список песен из фильма «Доспехи Бога 3: миссия Зодиак» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Доспехи Бога 3: миссия Зодиак» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
