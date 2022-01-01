|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Opening: the Beauty and Destruction of the Summer Palace
|Roc Chen
|1:23
|2
|Mp Corp's Conspiracy "Theme of Bonnie"
|Roc Chen
|0:49
|3
|Body Blading I: the Presence of Jc
|Roc Chen
|2:20
|4
|Body Blading II: Jc On Cliff, Army Trucks & Motorcycles
|Roc Chen
|1:24
|5
|Body Blading III: Arriving of the Helicopter & Cz12 Title
|Roc Chen
|1:29
|6
|Jc Team Arrived in Paris(Song)
|Roc Chen
|1:46
|7
|Escaping from the French Castle
|Roc Chen
|1:52
|8
|French Garden I: Labyrinth & Dogs
|Roc Chen
|1:43
|9
|French Garden II: French Dogs Understand Chinese & Flying from Garden
|Roc Chen
|0:51
|10
|A Girl in Car Catches a Man of Paragliding and the Result Is Hitting a Bus
|Roc Chen
|1:16
|11
|Jc Flies Into the Car
|Roc Chen
|0:44
|12
|Unstoppable(the Montage Song of Switching the Bronze Head)
|Roc Chen
|2:25
|13
|To the Island
|Roc Chen
|0:32
|14
|Beach Night: Never Change Clothes With Lights On
|Roc Chen
|0:33
|15
|The Lizard and the Search On the Island
|Roc Chen
|1:16
|16
|The Discovery of the "Indestructible"
|Roc Chen
|1:07
|17
|Confession of the Count, 3 Stamps Are Destoryed
|Roc Chen
|1:29
|18
|Coco Has Found the Truth
|Roc Chen
|1:53
|19
|Bonnie Steals Keys
|Roc Chen
|0:47
|20
|Desperate Coco Call for Help
|Roc Chen
|2:10
|21
|The Fourth Skydiver
|Roc Chen
|2:02
|22
|Sky Battle, Rescure & Jc Got the Dragon Head
|Roc Chen
|3:11
|23
|The Willing of Sacrifice Upon Volcano
|Roc Chen
|2:24
|24
|Ending "the Surprise"
|Roc Chen
|1:39
|25
|Taste of Paris (Bonus Track)
|Roc Chen
|2:10