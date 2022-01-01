1 Opening: the Beauty and Destruction of the Summer Palace Roc Chen 1:23

2 Mp Corp's Conspiracy "Theme of Bonnie" Roc Chen 0:49

3 Body Blading I: the Presence of Jc Roc Chen 2:20

4 Body Blading II: Jc On Cliff, Army Trucks & Motorcycles Roc Chen 1:24

5 Body Blading III: Arriving of the Helicopter & Cz12 Title Roc Chen 1:29

6 Jc Team Arrived in Paris(Song) Roc Chen 1:46

7 Escaping from the French Castle Roc Chen 1:52

8 French Garden I: Labyrinth & Dogs Roc Chen 1:43

9 French Garden II: French Dogs Understand Chinese & Flying from Garden Roc Chen 0:51

10 A Girl in Car Catches a Man of Paragliding and the Result Is Hitting a Bus Roc Chen 1:16

11 Jc Flies Into the Car Roc Chen 0:44

12 Unstoppable(the Montage Song of Switching the Bronze Head) Roc Chen 2:25

13 To the Island Roc Chen 0:32

14 Beach Night: Never Change Clothes With Lights On Roc Chen 0:33

15 The Lizard and the Search On the Island Roc Chen 1:16

16 The Discovery of the "Indestructible" Roc Chen 1:07

17 Confession of the Count, 3 Stamps Are Destoryed Roc Chen 1:29

18 Coco Has Found the Truth Roc Chen 1:53

19 Bonnie Steals Keys Roc Chen 0:47

20 Desperate Coco Call for Help Roc Chen 2:10

21 The Fourth Skydiver Roc Chen 2:02

22 Sky Battle, Rescure & Jc Got the Dragon Head Roc Chen 3:11

23 The Willing of Sacrifice Upon Volcano Roc Chen 2:24

24 Ending "the Surprise" Roc Chen 1:39