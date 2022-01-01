1 Portrait of Mr. Boogie Christopher Young 6:56

2 Never Go In Dad's Office Christopher Young 4:47

3 Levantation Christopher Young 3:51

4 The Horror In the Canisters Christopher Young 4:13

5 My Sick Piano Christopher Young 6:07

6 Rot Not, Want Not Christopher Young 3:35

7 Don't Worry Daddy, I'll Make You Famous Again Christopher Young 0:55

8 Millimeter Music Christopher Young 3:21

9 Pollock Type Pain Christopher Young 2:47

10 The Eater of Children Christopher Young 4:50

11 Sinister Christopher Young 4:25

12 Sin Sister Sweet (Suite From the Sinister Film Score) Christopher Young 9:38