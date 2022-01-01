Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Синистер Синистер
Sinister Синистер 2012 / США
Музыка из фильма «Синистер» (2012)

Sinister (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Sinister (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. Christopher Young
1 Portrait of Mr. Boogie Christopher Young 6:56
2 Never Go In Dad's Office Christopher Young 4:47
3 Levantation Christopher Young 3:51
4 The Horror In the Canisters Christopher Young 4:13
5 My Sick Piano Christopher Young 6:07
6 Rot Not, Want Not Christopher Young 3:35
7 Don't Worry Daddy, I'll Make You Famous Again Christopher Young 0:55
8 Millimeter Music Christopher Young 3:21
9 Pollock Type Pain Christopher Young 2:47
10 The Eater of Children Christopher Young 4:50
11 Sinister Christopher Young 4:25
12 Sin Sister Sweet (Suite From the Sinister Film Score) Christopher Young 9:38
13 Sinister Remix (The Rite of Left) [feat. Collage] Christopher Young 5:30
Доступен список песен из фильма «Синистер» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Синистер» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
