|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Portrait of Mr. Boogie
|Christopher Young
|6:56
|2
|Never Go In Dad's Office
|Christopher Young
|4:47
|3
|Levantation
|Christopher Young
|3:51
|4
|The Horror In the Canisters
|Christopher Young
|4:13
|5
|My Sick Piano
|Christopher Young
|6:07
|6
|Rot Not, Want Not
|Christopher Young
|3:35
|7
|Don't Worry Daddy, I'll Make You Famous Again
|Christopher Young
|0:55
|8
|Millimeter Music
|Christopher Young
|3:21
|9
|Pollock Type Pain
|Christopher Young
|2:47
|10
|The Eater of Children
|Christopher Young
|4:50
|11
|Sinister
|Christopher Young
|4:25
|12
|Sin Sister Sweet (Suite From the Sinister Film Score)
|Christopher Young
|9:38
|13
|Sinister Remix (The Rite of Left) [feat. Collage]
|Christopher Young
|5:30