Великий мастер Великий мастер
Киноафиша Фильмы Великий мастер Музыка из фильма «Великий мастер» (2012)
Yut doi jung si / The Grandmaster Великий мастер 2012 / Гонконг / Китай
6.9 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.5
Музыка из фильма «Великий мастер» (2012)

The Grandmaster (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Grandmaster (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 16 композиций. Shigeru Umebayashi, Nathaniel Méchaly, Shigeru Umebayashi, Народные, Vichaya Vatanasapt, Traithep Wongpaiboon, Nathaniel Méchaly, Vinenzo Bellini, Ennio Morricone, Nathaniel Méchaly, Shigeru Umebayashi
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Main Theme I - Opening Shigeru Umebayashi, Nathaniel Méchaly 1:39
2 Main Theme II - Dreaming of the 64 Hands Shigeru Umebayashi 2:52
3 Love Theme I Shigeru Umebayashi 1:52
4 Love Theme II Shigeru Umebayashi 3:54
5 Beijing Opera - Si Lang Tan Mu Народные 4:56
6 The Gold Pavilion Shigeru Umebayashi 2:06
7 Manchuria Express Shigeru Umebayashi, Nathaniel Méchaly 3:19
8 Action 150 Vichaya Vatanasapt, Traithep Wongpaiboon, Nathaniel Méchaly 2:31
9 Sorekara Epilogue I – Kokuhaku Shigeru Umebayashi 2:44
10 Moyou (From the Film "Sorekara") Shigeru Umebayashi 2:52
11 Opium Shigeru Umebayashi, Nathaniel Méchaly 2:03
12 Casta Diva (From the Opera “Norma”) Vinenzo Bellini 1:45
13 Main Theme IV - The Sacrifice Shigeru Umebayashi, Nathaniel Méchaly 1:46
14 La Donna Romantica Ennio Morricone 4:29
15 Once Upon a Time in America: Deborah's Theme Ennio Morricone 3:32
16 Manchurian Bolero Nathaniel Méchaly, Shigeru Umebayashi 2:45
Доступен список песен из фильма «Великий мастер» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Великий мастер» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
