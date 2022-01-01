|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Theme I - Opening
|Shigeru Umebayashi, Nathaniel Méchaly
|1:39
|2
|Main Theme II - Dreaming of the 64 Hands
|Shigeru Umebayashi
|2:52
|3
|Love Theme I
|Shigeru Umebayashi
|1:52
|4
|Love Theme II
|Shigeru Umebayashi
|3:54
|5
|Beijing Opera - Si Lang Tan Mu
|Народные
|4:56
|6
|The Gold Pavilion
|Shigeru Umebayashi
|2:06
|7
|Manchuria Express
|Shigeru Umebayashi, Nathaniel Méchaly
|3:19
|8
|Action 150
|Vichaya Vatanasapt, Traithep Wongpaiboon, Nathaniel Méchaly
|2:31
|9
|Sorekara Epilogue I – Kokuhaku
|Shigeru Umebayashi
|2:44
|10
|Moyou (From the Film "Sorekara")
|Shigeru Umebayashi
|2:52
|11
|Opium
|Shigeru Umebayashi, Nathaniel Méchaly
|2:03
|12
|Casta Diva (From the Opera “Norma”)
|Vinenzo Bellini
|1:45
|13
|Main Theme IV - The Sacrifice
|Shigeru Umebayashi, Nathaniel Méchaly
|1:46
|14
|La Donna Romantica
|Ennio Morricone
|4:29
|15
|Once Upon a Time in America: Deborah's Theme
|Ennio Morricone
|3:32
|16
|Manchurian Bolero
|Nathaniel Méchaly, Shigeru Umebayashi
|2:45