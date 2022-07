1 I'll Keep the Things You Throw Away Badly Drawn Boy 3:50

2 Asleep At the Wheel Badly Drawn Boy 1:24

3 Harbor Street Badly Drawn Boy 1:57

4 It's Too Late Badly Drawn Boy 3:47

5 Last Day Badly Drawn Boy 3:13

6 The Smile Behind Your Face Badly Drawn Boy 4:34

7 Priest Badly Drawn Boy 1:08

8 Coming to Your Senses Badly Drawn Boy 3:45

9 Sell My Blood Badly Drawn Boy 1:35

10 The Space Between My Ears Badly Drawn Boy 3:46

11 Jonathan Goes to Work Badly Drawn Boy 1:06

12 Letter, Mirror Badly Drawn Boy 1:37

13 Another Day, Another Night Badly Drawn Boy 3:57

14 Letter to the President Badly Drawn Boy 1:28