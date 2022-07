1 Only Four Men Paul Haslinger 2:13

2 Special Delivery for the King Paul Haslinger 2:26

3 Buckingham's Departure Paul Haslinger 1:20

4 All For One Paul Haslinger 1:47

5 Do You Know Who I Am? Paul Haslinger 2:03

6 As Far Away As Possible Paul Haslinger 1:38

7 The King and Queen Paul Haslinger 1:40

8 Announcing Lady De Winter Paul Haslinger 0:49

9 Concealed Weapons Tango Paul Haslinger 1:00

10 Get Me One of Those! Paul Haslinger 2:32

11 The Venice Heist Paul Haslinger 5:14

12 She Died the Way She Lived Paul Haslinger 1:44

13 I Hate Air Travel Paul Haslinger 0:58

14 Rochefort Ante Portas Paul Haslinger 1:14

15 Open Fire! Paul Haslinger 2:36

16 A Chance to Escape Paul Haslinger 1:06

17 Round Two Paul Haslinger 1:44

18 If You Insist! Paul Haslinger 1:47

19 You Should Have Apologized to My Horse! Paul Haslinger 1:47

20 Boys Will Be Boys Paul Haslinger 1:39

21 The World Calls to the Young Paul Haslinger 2:30

22 To France, Of Course Paul Haslinger 1:06