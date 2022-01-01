|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Juggernaut
|John Frizzell
|3:34
|2
|What's In the Basement?
|John Frizzell
|2:08
|3
|Main Title
|John Frizzell
|3:00
|4
|Entering the House
|John Frizzell
|3:24
|5
|Cyrus' Will
|John Frizzell
|3:03
|6
|Rafkin Struck Down
|John Frizzell
|1:56
|7
|The Jackal Attacks
|John Frizzell
|1:55
|8
|The Princess
|John Frizzell
|2:38
|9
|Junkyard
|John Frizzell
|3:20
|10
|Opening of the Chambers
|John Frizzell
|3:36
|11
|Rafkin Dies
|John Frizzell
|1:27
|12
|Ben Moss Splits
|John Frizzell
|3:12
|13
|The Hammer
|John Frizzell
|1:07
|14
|Leaving the Library
|John Frizzell
|2:47
|15
|Gene Returns
|John Frizzell
|2:54
|16
|The Ghosts Escape
|John Frizzell
|1:53
|17
|The Arcana
|John Frizzell
|2:19
|18
|The Angry Prince
|John Frizzell
|2:57
|19
|Bobby Gets Lost
|John Frizzell
|3:25
|20
|Cyrus Returns
|John Frizzell
|2:19
|21
|The 13th Ghost
|John Frizzell
|3:41
|22
|The Machine Destroyed
|John Frizzell
|4:10