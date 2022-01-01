Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Тринадцать привидений Тринадцать привидений
Киноафиша Фильмы Тринадцать привидений Музыка из фильма «Тринадцать привидений» (2001)
13 Ghosts Тринадцать привидений 2001 / США / Канада
5.6 Оцените
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.6
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Тринадцать привидений» (2001)

Вся информация о фильме
13 Ghosts (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
13 Ghosts (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 22 композиции. John Frizzell
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Juggernaut John Frizzell 3:34
2 What's In the Basement? John Frizzell 2:08
3 Main Title John Frizzell 3:00
4 Entering the House John Frizzell 3:24
5 Cyrus' Will John Frizzell 3:03
6 Rafkin Struck Down John Frizzell 1:56
7 The Jackal Attacks John Frizzell 1:55
8 The Princess John Frizzell 2:38
9 Junkyard John Frizzell 3:20
10 Opening of the Chambers John Frizzell 3:36
11 Rafkin Dies John Frizzell 1:27
12 Ben Moss Splits John Frizzell 3:12
13 The Hammer John Frizzell 1:07
14 Leaving the Library John Frizzell 2:47
15 Gene Returns John Frizzell 2:54
16 The Ghosts Escape John Frizzell 1:53
17 The Arcana John Frizzell 2:19
18 The Angry Prince John Frizzell 2:57
19 Bobby Gets Lost John Frizzell 3:25
20 Cyrus Returns John Frizzell 2:19
21 The 13th Ghost John Frizzell 3:41
22 The Machine Destroyed John Frizzell 4:10
Доступен список песен из фильма «Тринадцать привидений» (2001) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Тринадцать привидений» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Брыльска прилюдно унизила Пугачеву: хватило одной короткой фразы
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Приложение киноафиши