|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Big Kahuna
|Christopher Young
|6:11
|2
|Cheeseballs and Shrimp
|Christopher Young
|3:05
|3
|Charade
|Si Zentner / Генри Манчини
|2:39
|4
|Measured By Dogs
|Christopher Young
|1:18
|5
|Philed With Fuller
|Christopher Young
|1:07
|6
|God's In the Closet
|Christopher Young
|2:06
|7
|Industrial Lubricants
|Christopher Young
|2:20
|8
|Salterello
|Christopher Young
|1:43
|9
|Happy Jesus
|Christopher Young
|1:21
|10
|Hey Pachucho!
|Royal Crown Revue
|3:35
|11
|Binga Banga Bongo
|Terry Snyder & The All Stars / Terry Snyder
|2:37
|12
|A Little Something of What I Am
|Christopher Young
|1:16
|13
|The Lateness of Things
|Christopher Young
|2:01
|14
|El Kahuna Grande
|Christopher Young
|2:11