|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Opening Titles
|Peter Best
|2:03
|2
|Mick and His Mate Cyril
|Peter Best
|0:37
|3
|The Walkabout Bounce
|Peter Best
|3:21
|4
|Goodnight Walter
|Peter Best
|0:38
|5
|In the Truck
|Peter Best
|2:26
|6
|The Buffalo
|Peter Best
|1:22
|7
|In the Boat
|Peter Best
|0:55
|8
|Never Never Land
|Peter Best
|1:01
|9
|The Death Roll
|Peter Best
|0:41
|10
|Sunset
|Peter Best
|0:24
|11
|Nice One Skippy
|Peter Best
|3:03
|12
|A Walk In the Bush
|Peter Best
|2:51
|13
|Crocodile
|Peter Best
|1:07
|14
|Echo Billabong
|Peter Best
|1:15
|15
|Would You Mind?
|Peter Best
|0:30
|16
|Mick Meets New York
|Peter Best
|2:51
|17
|G'Day
|Peter Best
|1:54
|18
|Yessir
|Peter Best
|0:14
|19
|Mad Bad and Dangerous
|Peter Best
|2:38
|20
|The Pimp
|Peter Best
|1:23
|21
|Stone the Crows
|Peter Best
|0:36
|22
|That's Not a Knife
|Peter Best
|1:40
|23
|Oh Richard
|Peter Best
|2:35
|24
|The Pimp Returns
|Peter Best
|1:35
|25
|Theme from Crocodile Dundee
|Peter Best
|5:09
|26
|Overture from Crocodile Dundee
|Peter Best
|3:23