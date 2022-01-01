Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Крокодил Данди Крокодил Данди
Crocodile Dundee Крокодил Данди 1986 / Австралия
Музыка из фильма «Крокодил Данди» (1986)

Crocodile Dundee (Original Motion Picture Score)
Crocodile Dundee (Original Motion Picture Score) 26 композиций. Peter Best
1 Opening Titles Peter Best 2:03
2 Mick and His Mate Cyril Peter Best 0:37
3 The Walkabout Bounce Peter Best 3:21
4 Goodnight Walter Peter Best 0:38
5 In the Truck Peter Best 2:26
6 The Buffalo Peter Best 1:22
7 In the Boat Peter Best 0:55
8 Never Never Land Peter Best 1:01
9 The Death Roll Peter Best 0:41
10 Sunset Peter Best 0:24
11 Nice One Skippy Peter Best 3:03
12 A Walk In the Bush Peter Best 2:51
13 Crocodile Peter Best 1:07
14 Echo Billabong Peter Best 1:15
15 Would You Mind? Peter Best 0:30
16 Mick Meets New York Peter Best 2:51
17 G'Day Peter Best 1:54
18 Yessir Peter Best 0:14
19 Mad Bad and Dangerous Peter Best 2:38
20 The Pimp Peter Best 1:23
21 Stone the Crows Peter Best 0:36
22 That's Not a Knife Peter Best 1:40
23 Oh Richard Peter Best 2:35
24 The Pimp Returns Peter Best 1:35
25 Theme from Crocodile Dundee Peter Best 5:09
26 Overture from Crocodile Dundee Peter Best 3:23
Доступен список песен из фильма «Крокодил Данди» (1986) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Крокодил Данди» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
