|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Title
|Tom Scott
|4:03
|2
|Ape Servitude
|Tom Scott
|2:36
|3
|1991 Restaurant
|Tom Scott
|1:15
|4
|Caesar Sneaks Off
|Tom Scott
|1:22
|5
|Caesar's Plan
|Tom Scott
|1:15
|6
|Subjugation Soul
|Tom Scott
|1:21
|7
|Simian Servant School
|Tom Scott
|3:20
|8
|Ape Auction / Armando Dies
|Tom Scott
|3:32
|9
|Civil Disobedience
|Tom Scott
|2:26
|10
|Caesar Speaks
|Tom Scott
|1:51
|11
|Electrocution
|Tom Scott
|1:42
|12
|The King Is Dead
|Tom Scott
|1:37
|13
|Ape Revolt Begins
|Tom Scott
|5:08
|14
|Revolution
|Tom Scott
|7:18