Киноафиша Фильмы Завоевание планеты обезьян Музыка из фильма «Завоевание планеты обезьян» (1972)
Conquest of the Planet of the Apes Завоевание планеты обезьян 1972 / США
6.1 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.1
Музыка из фильма «Завоевание планеты обезьян» (1972)

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Tom Scott
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Main Title Tom Scott 4:03
2 Ape Servitude Tom Scott 2:36
3 1991 Restaurant Tom Scott 1:15
4 Caesar Sneaks Off Tom Scott 1:22
5 Caesar's Plan Tom Scott 1:15
6 Subjugation Soul Tom Scott 1:21
7 Simian Servant School Tom Scott 3:20
8 Ape Auction / Armando Dies Tom Scott 3:32
9 Civil Disobedience Tom Scott 2:26
10 Caesar Speaks Tom Scott 1:51
11 Electrocution Tom Scott 1:42
12 The King Is Dead Tom Scott 1:37
13 Ape Revolt Begins Tom Scott 5:08
14 Revolution Tom Scott 7:18
Доступен список песен из фильма «Завоевание планеты обезьян» (1972) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Завоевание планеты обезьян» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
