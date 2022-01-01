Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Доброе утро, Вьетнам Доброе утро, Вьетнам
Музыка из фильма «Доброе утро, Вьетнам» (1987)
Good Morning, Vietnam Доброе утро, Вьетнам 1987 / США
8.8 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.3
Музыка из фильма «Доброе утро, Вьетнам» (1987)

Good Morning Vietnam (The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Good Morning Vietnam (The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 19 композиций. Робин Уильямс, Martha Reeves & The Vandellas, The Beach Boys, Wayne Fontana & The Mindbenders, The Searchers, The Castaways, James Brown & The Famous Flames, Them, The Marvelettes, The Vogues, The Rivieras, Louis Armstrong
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Adrian Cronauer (Pt. 1) Робин Уильямс 2:09
2 Nowhere To Run Martha Reeves & The Vandellas / Edward Holland Jr. 2:55
3 I Get Around The Beach Boys 2:09
4 The Game of Love Wayne Fontana & The Mindbenders 2:05
5 Adrian Cronauer (Pt. 2) Робин Уильямс 0:16
6 Sugar and Spice The Searchers 2:14
7 Adrian Cronauer (Pt. 3) Робин Уильямс 0:47
8 Liar, Liar The Castaways 1:52
9 The Warmth of the Sun The Beach Boys / Mike Love 2:49
10 Adrian Cronauer (Pt. 4) Робин Уильямс 0:34
11 I Got You (I Feel Good) James Brown & The Famous Flames / James Brown 2:45
12 Adrian Cronauer (Pt. 5) Робин Уильямс 0:08
13 Baby Please Don't Go Them / Joe Williams 2:40
14 Adrian Cronauer (Pt. 6) Робин Уильямс 0:34
15 Danger Heartbreak Dead Ahead The Marvelettes 2:29
16 Five O'Clock World The Vogues / Allen Reynolds 2:19
17 California Sun The Rivieras 2:22
18 Adrian Cronauer (Pt. 7) Робин Уильямс 1:21
19 What a Wonderful World Louis Armstrong 2:17
Доступен список песен из фильма «Доброе утро, Вьетнам» (1987) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Доброе утро, Вьетнам» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
