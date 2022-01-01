|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Adrian Cronauer (Pt. 1)
|Робин Уильямс
|2:09
|2
|Nowhere To Run
|Martha Reeves & The Vandellas / Edward Holland Jr.
|2:55
|3
|I Get Around
|The Beach Boys
|2:09
|4
|The Game of Love
|Wayne Fontana & The Mindbenders
|2:05
|5
|Adrian Cronauer (Pt. 2)
|Робин Уильямс
|0:16
|6
|Sugar and Spice
|The Searchers
|2:14
|7
|Adrian Cronauer (Pt. 3)
|Робин Уильямс
|0:47
|8
|Liar, Liar
|The Castaways
|1:52
|9
|The Warmth of the Sun
|The Beach Boys / Mike Love
|2:49
|10
|Adrian Cronauer (Pt. 4)
|Робин Уильямс
|0:34
|11
|I Got You (I Feel Good)
|James Brown & The Famous Flames / James Brown
|2:45
|12
|Adrian Cronauer (Pt. 5)
|Робин Уильямс
|0:08
|13
|Baby Please Don't Go
|Them / Joe Williams
|2:40
|14
|Adrian Cronauer (Pt. 6)
|Робин Уильямс
|0:34
|15
|Danger Heartbreak Dead Ahead
|The Marvelettes
|2:29
|16
|Five O'Clock World
|The Vogues / Allen Reynolds
|2:19
|17
|California Sun
|The Rivieras
|2:22
|18
|Adrian Cronauer (Pt. 7)
|Робин Уильямс
|1:21
|19
|What a Wonderful World
|Louis Armstrong
|2:17