Альфа и Омега: Клыкастая братва Альфа и Омега: Клыкастая братва
Киноафиша Фильмы Альфа и Омега: Клыкастая братва Музыка из мультфильма «Альфа и Омега: Клыкастая братва» (2010)
Alpha and Omega Альфа и Омега: Клыкастая братва 2010 / США / Индия
7.3 Оцените
30 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.1
Музыка из мультфильма «Альфа и Омега: Клыкастая братва» (2010)

Alpha and Omega (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Alpha and Omega (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 22 композиции. Chris Bacon
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Pre Teen Wolves Chris Bacon 1:56
2 Main Titles Chris Bacon 1:40
3 Candu Was Jumped Chris Bacon 2:53
4 Humphrey's Crew Chris Bacon 2:47
5 Garth Chris Bacon 2:14
6 Wolfnapped Chris Bacon 1:57
7 Idaho or Bust Chris Bacon 2:24
8 The Golfing Goose Chris Bacon 2:51
9 Flying Fowl Chris Bacon 2:43
10 Searching for Kate Chris Bacon 1:48
11 Eat Food, Get Gas Chris Bacon 2:07
12 Tails It Is Chris Bacon 2:03
13 Garth and Lilly Chris Bacon 2:37
14 Bears! Chris Bacon 3:25
15 Love Train Chris Bacon 2:10
16 Time's Up Chris Bacon 1:06
17 I've Had Fun Chris Bacon 2:14
18 Unite the Packs Chris Bacon 2:45
19 Alphas and Omegas Chris Bacon 3:07
20 Take the Valley Chris Bacon 3:04
21 Requiem for Kate Chris Bacon 1:29
22 Big Finish Chris Bacon 1:29
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Альфа и Омега: Клыкастая братва» (2010) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Альфа и Омега: Клыкастая братва» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
