|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Pre Teen Wolves
|Chris Bacon
|1:56
|2
|Main Titles
|Chris Bacon
|1:40
|3
|Candu Was Jumped
|Chris Bacon
|2:53
|4
|Humphrey's Crew
|Chris Bacon
|2:47
|5
|Garth
|Chris Bacon
|2:14
|6
|Wolfnapped
|Chris Bacon
|1:57
|7
|Idaho or Bust
|Chris Bacon
|2:24
|8
|The Golfing Goose
|Chris Bacon
|2:51
|9
|Flying Fowl
|Chris Bacon
|2:43
|10
|Searching for Kate
|Chris Bacon
|1:48
|11
|Eat Food, Get Gas
|Chris Bacon
|2:07
|12
|Tails It Is
|Chris Bacon
|2:03
|13
|Garth and Lilly
|Chris Bacon
|2:37
|14
|Bears!
|Chris Bacon
|3:25
|15
|Love Train
|Chris Bacon
|2:10
|16
|Time's Up
|Chris Bacon
|1:06
|17
|I've Had Fun
|Chris Bacon
|2:14
|18
|Unite the Packs
|Chris Bacon
|2:45
|19
|Alphas and Omegas
|Chris Bacon
|3:07
|20
|Take the Valley
|Chris Bacon
|3:04
|21
|Requiem for Kate
|Chris Bacon
|1:29
|22
|Big Finish
|Chris Bacon
|1:29