|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Zombie Attack in the Eighties
|Джон Брайон
|1:48
|2
|Norman At the Piano / Main Title
|Джон Брайон
|1:07
|3
|Norman's Walk
|Джон Брайон
|2:54
|4
|Alvin Attacks
|Джон Брайон
|0:49
|5
|Enter Neil / Mr P / Ghost Walk / Ghost Dog
|Джон Брайон
|4:22
|6
|Goodbye Mr P / Historic Drama / Grounded / Heavy Visitation
|Джон Брайон
|5:29
|7
|Alvin Again / Scary Bedroom
|Джон Брайон
|1:14
|8
|Norman Tries to Keep it Cool / Grandma's Got Your Back
|Джон Брайон
|1:28
|9
|Moth Rock
|Джон Брайон
|1:27
|10
|The Dead Shall Be Raised
|Джон Брайон
|3:07
|11
|Zombies Attack
|Джон Брайон
|7:59
|12
|People Attack
|Джон Брайон
|15:57
|13
|Are We There Yet?
|Джон Брайон
|0:24
|14
|Aggie Fights
|Джон Брайон
|6:47
|15
|Resolution
|Джон Брайон
|6:27
|16
|Oh, And One More Thing
|Джон Брайон
|4:24