1 Zombie Attack in the Eighties Джон Брайон 1:48

2 Norman At the Piano / Main Title Джон Брайон 1:07

3 Norman's Walk Джон Брайон 2:54

4 Alvin Attacks Джон Брайон 0:49

5 Enter Neil / Mr P / Ghost Walk / Ghost Dog Джон Брайон 4:22

6 Goodbye Mr P / Historic Drama / Grounded / Heavy Visitation Джон Брайон 5:29

7 Alvin Again / Scary Bedroom Джон Брайон 1:14

8 Norman Tries to Keep it Cool / Grandma's Got Your Back Джон Брайон 1:28

9 Moth Rock Джон Брайон 1:27

10 The Dead Shall Be Raised Джон Брайон 3:07

11 Zombies Attack Джон Брайон 7:59

12 People Attack Джон Брайон 15:57

13 Are We There Yet? Джон Брайон 0:24

14 Aggie Fights Джон Брайон 6:47

15 Resolution Джон Брайон 6:27