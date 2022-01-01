Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Клаустрофобы. Долина дьявола" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Паранорман или как приручить зомби 3D Паранорман или как приручить зомби 3D
Киноафиша Фильмы Паранорман или как приручить зомби 3D Музыка из мультфильма «Паранорман или как приручить зомби 3D» (2012)
ParaNorman Паранорман или как приручить зомби 3D 2012 / США
6.5 Оцените
18 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из мультфильма «Паранорман или как приручить зомби 3D» (2012)

Вся информация о мультфильме
ParaNorman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
ParaNorman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 16 композиций. Джон Брайон
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Zombie Attack in the Eighties Джон Брайон 1:48
2 Norman At the Piano / Main Title Джон Брайон 1:07
3 Norman's Walk Джон Брайон 2:54
4 Alvin Attacks Джон Брайон 0:49
5 Enter Neil / Mr P / Ghost Walk / Ghost Dog Джон Брайон 4:22
6 Goodbye Mr P / Historic Drama / Grounded / Heavy Visitation Джон Брайон 5:29
7 Alvin Again / Scary Bedroom Джон Брайон 1:14
8 Norman Tries to Keep it Cool / Grandma's Got Your Back Джон Брайон 1:28
9 Moth Rock Джон Брайон 1:27
10 The Dead Shall Be Raised Джон Брайон 3:07
11 Zombies Attack Джон Брайон 7:59
12 People Attack Джон Брайон 15:57
13 Are We There Yet? Джон Брайон 0:24
14 Aggie Fights Джон Брайон 6:47
15 Resolution Джон Брайон 6:27
16 Oh, And One More Thing Джон Брайон 4:24
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Паранорман или как приручить зомби 3D» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Паранорман или как приручить зомби 3D» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Брыльска прилюдно унизила Пугачеву: хватило одной короткой фразы
Приложение киноафиши