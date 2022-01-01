|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Everybody Needs a Best Friend
|Norah Jones / Walter Murphy
|2:27
|2
|The Power of Wishes
|Walter Murphy
|3:12
|3
|Thunder Buddies for Life
|Walter Murphy
|1:54
|4
|John & Lori At Work / A Walk in the Park
|Walter Murphy
|1:34
|5
|Magical Wish
|Walter Murphy
|0:49
|6
|Rex's Party (Everybody Needs a Best Friend)
|Walter Murphy
|2:28
|7
|The Breakup
|Walter Murphy
|0:59
|8
|Never Be Scared of Thunder Again
|Walter Murphy
|1:04
|9
|Ted Is Captured
|Walter Murphy / John Williams
|3:45
|10
|The Car Chase / Fenway Pursuit
|Walter Murphy
|3:27
|11
|Climbing the Tower / She's Your Thunder Buddy Now
|Walter Murphy
|3:56
|12
|Saving Ted / Lori's Wish
|Walter Murphy
|3:37
|13
|The Proposal / The Wedding
|Walter Murphy
|2:55
|14
|End Titles
|Walter Murphy
|5:11
|15
|Flash's Theme
|Queen / Brian May
|2:30
|16
|Sin
|Daphné
|2:20
|17
|Only Wanna Be With You
|Hootie & The Blowfish
|3:46
|18
|Come Away With Me
|Norah Jones
|3:06
|19
|All Time High
|Rita Coolidge / Tim Rice
|3:02
|20
|I Think We're Alone Now
|Tiffany / Ritchie Cordell
|3:44
|21
|Thunder Buddies
|Марк Уолберг, Seth MacFarlane / Wellesley Wild
|0:15