Третий лишний Третий лишний
Ted Третий лишний 2011 / США
7.5 Оцените
80 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.9
Музыка из фильма «Третий лишний» (2011)

Ted (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Ted (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 21 композиция. Norah Jones, Walter Murphy, Queen, Daphné, Hootie & The Blowfish, Rita Coolidge, Tiffany, Марк Уолберг, Seth MacFarlane
Ted (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Edited Booklet Version]
Ted (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Edited Booklet Version] 20 композиций. Norah Jones, Walter Murphy, Queen, Daphné, Hootie & The Blowfish, Rita Coolidge, Tiffany
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Everybody Needs a Best Friend Norah Jones / Walter Murphy 2:27
2 The Power of Wishes Walter Murphy 3:12
3 Thunder Buddies for Life Walter Murphy 1:54
4 John & Lori At Work / A Walk in the Park Walter Murphy 1:34
5 Magical Wish Walter Murphy 0:49
6 Rex's Party (Everybody Needs a Best Friend) Walter Murphy 2:28
7 The Breakup Walter Murphy 0:59
8 Never Be Scared of Thunder Again Walter Murphy 1:04
9 Ted Is Captured Walter Murphy / John Williams 3:45
10 The Car Chase / Fenway Pursuit Walter Murphy 3:27
11 Climbing the Tower / She's Your Thunder Buddy Now Walter Murphy 3:56
12 Saving Ted / Lori's Wish Walter Murphy 3:37
13 The Proposal / The Wedding Walter Murphy 2:55
14 End Titles Walter Murphy 5:11
15 Flash's Theme Queen / Brian May 2:30
16 Sin Daphné 2:20
17 Only Wanna Be With You Hootie & The Blowfish 3:46
18 Come Away With Me Norah Jones 3:06
19 All Time High Rita Coolidge / Tim Rice 3:02
20 I Think We're Alone Now Tiffany / Ritchie Cordell 3:44
21 Thunder Buddies Марк Уолберг, Seth MacFarlane / Wellesley Wild 0:15
Доступен список песен из фильма «Третий лишний» (2011) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Третий лишний» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
