Высшая школа рок-н-ролла
Музыка из фильма «Высшая школа рок-н-ролла» (1979)
Rock «n» Roll High School Высшая школа рок-н-ролла 1979 / США
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.6
Музыка из фильма «Высшая школа рок-н-ролла» (1979)

Rock 'N' Roll High School (Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Rock 'N' Roll High School (Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. Ramones, Paley Brothers, Ramones, Nick Lowe, Brian Eno, P.J. Soles, ДЭВО, Eddie & The Hot Rods, Brownsville Station, Chuck Berry, Todd Rundgren, Alice Cooper
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Rock 'N' Roll High School Ramones / Johnny Ramone 2:21
2 I Want You Around Ramones / Johnny Ramone 3:04
3 Come On Let's Go Paley Brothers, Ramones / Ritchie Valens 2:14
4 Ramones Medley: Blitzkrieg Bop / Teenage Lobotomy / California Sun / Pinhead / She's the One Ramones 11:04
5 So It Goes Nick Lowe 2:31
6 Energy Fools the Magician Brian Eno / Eno 2:05
7 Rock 'N' Roll High School P.J. Soles / Johnny Ramone 2:13
8 Come Back Jonee ДЭВО 3:47
9 Teenage Depression Eddie & The Hot Rods / Dave Higgs 2:57
10 Smokin' In the Boy's Room Brownsville Station / Michael Lutz 2:57
11 School Days Chuck Berry / Johnnie Johnson 2:44
12 A Dream Goes On Forever Todd Rundgren 2:24
13 School's Out Alice Cooper / Neal Smith 3:26
Доступен список песен из фильма «Высшая школа рок-н-ролла» (1979) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Высшая школа рок-н-ролла» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
