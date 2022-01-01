|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Rock 'N' Roll High School
|Ramones / Johnny Ramone
|2:21
|2
|I Want You Around
|Ramones / Johnny Ramone
|3:04
|3
|Come On Let's Go
|Paley Brothers, Ramones / Ritchie Valens
|2:14
|4
|Ramones Medley: Blitzkrieg Bop / Teenage Lobotomy / California Sun / Pinhead / She's the One
|Ramones
|11:04
|5
|So It Goes
|Nick Lowe
|2:31
|6
|Energy Fools the Magician
|Brian Eno / Eno
|2:05
|7
|Rock 'N' Roll High School
|P.J. Soles / Johnny Ramone
|2:13
|8
|Come Back Jonee
|ДЭВО
|3:47
|9
|Teenage Depression
|Eddie & The Hot Rods / Dave Higgs
|2:57
|10
|Smokin' In the Boy's Room
|Brownsville Station / Michael Lutz
|2:57
|11
|School Days
|Chuck Berry / Johnnie Johnson
|2:44
|12
|A Dream Goes On Forever
|Todd Rundgren
|2:24
|13
|School's Out
|Alice Cooper / Neal Smith
|3:26