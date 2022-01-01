1 Rock 'N' Roll High School Ramones / Johnny Ramone 2:21

2 I Want You Around Ramones / Johnny Ramone 3:04

3 Come On Let's Go Paley Brothers, Ramones / Ritchie Valens 2:14

4 Ramones Medley: Blitzkrieg Bop / Teenage Lobotomy / California Sun / Pinhead / She's the One Ramones 11:04

5 So It Goes Nick Lowe 2:31

6 Energy Fools the Magician Brian Eno / Eno 2:05

7 Rock 'N' Roll High School P.J. Soles / Johnny Ramone 2:13

8 Come Back Jonee ДЭВО 3:47

9 Teenage Depression Eddie & The Hot Rods / Dave Higgs 2:57

10 Smokin' In the Boy's Room Brownsville Station / Michael Lutz 2:57

11 School Days Chuck Berry / Johnnie Johnson 2:44

12 A Dream Goes On Forever Todd Rundgren 2:24