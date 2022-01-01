1 Here's the Story Steve Mazzaro 5:04

2 Staying In the Game Steve Mazzaro 2:42

3 Just Another Soldier Steve Mazzaro 2:59

4 On the Road Steve Mazzaro 1:48

5 Don't Touch My Gun Steve Mazzaro 1:59

6 The Fox and the Hound Steve Mazzaro 1:26

7 This Is My City Steve Mazzaro 3:16

8 Ambushed Steve Mazzaro 1:28

9 The Only Life He Had Steve Mazzaro 1:58

10 Guns Don't Kill People Steve Mazzaro 0:59

11 Change of Plans Steve Mazzaro 2:12

12 End of the Line Steve Mazzaro 6:42

13 Vikings Steve Mazzaro 1:17

14 It's All Over Steve Mazzaro 3:08