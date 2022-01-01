|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Here's the Story
|Steve Mazzaro
|5:04
|2
|Staying In the Game
|Steve Mazzaro
|2:42
|3
|Just Another Soldier
|Steve Mazzaro
|2:59
|4
|On the Road
|Steve Mazzaro
|1:48
|5
|Don't Touch My Gun
|Steve Mazzaro
|1:59
|6
|The Fox and the Hound
|Steve Mazzaro
|1:26
|7
|This Is My City
|Steve Mazzaro
|3:16
|8
|Ambushed
|Steve Mazzaro
|1:28
|9
|The Only Life He Had
|Steve Mazzaro
|1:58
|10
|Guns Don't Kill People
|Steve Mazzaro
|0:59
|11
|Change of Plans
|Steve Mazzaro
|2:12
|12
|End of the Line
|Steve Mazzaro
|6:42
|13
|Vikings
|Steve Mazzaro
|1:17
|14
|It's All Over
|Steve Mazzaro
|3:08
|15
|Bullet To the Head
|Steve Mazzaro
|5:24