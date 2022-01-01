|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Loft Main Titles
|John Frizzell
|1:55
|2
|Vincent Sees the Body
|John Frizzell
|1:50
|3
|Luke Interrogated
|John Frizzell
|1:14
|4
|Chris & Marty See Sarah Dead
|John Frizzell
|2:15
|5
|Ann Meets Chris
|John Frizzell
|1:44
|6
|Fatum Nos Lungebit
|John Frizzell
|1:16
|7
|Filip Gets a Key
|John Frizzell
|1:15
|8
|Ann Comes On to Chris
|John Frizzell
|1:14
|9
|Marty Says Too Much
|John Frizzell
|1:03
|10
|Sarah's Pain
|John Frizzell
|3:57
|11
|Buzzer!
|John Frizzell
|1:57
|12
|Flilip Raped the Whore
|John Frizzell
|3:26
|13
|Casino Night, Pt. 1
|John Frizzell
|5:22
|14
|Casino Night, Pt. 2
|John Frizzell
|1:17
|15
|The Video
|John Frizzell
|3:25
|16
|Slash
|John Frizzell
|1:44
|17
|Vincent Accused
|John Frizzell
|2:09
|18
|Luke and Sarah
|John Frizzell
|1:48
|19
|The Confession, Pt. 1
|John Frizzell
|1:27
|20
|The Confession, Pt. 2
|John Frizzell
|3:26
|21
|Be a Friend
|John Frizzell
|1:14
|22
|The Loft End Credits
|John Frizzell
|1:55