Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Лофт Лофт
Киноафиша Фильмы Лофт Музыка из фильма «Лофт» (2014)
Loft Лофт 2014 / США
7.4 Оцените
16 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.3
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Лофт» (2014)

Вся информация о фильме
The Loft (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Loft (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 22 композиции. John Frizzell
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Loft Main Titles John Frizzell 1:55
2 Vincent Sees the Body John Frizzell 1:50
3 Luke Interrogated John Frizzell 1:14
4 Chris & Marty See Sarah Dead John Frizzell 2:15
5 Ann Meets Chris John Frizzell 1:44
6 Fatum Nos Lungebit John Frizzell 1:16
7 Filip Gets a Key John Frizzell 1:15
8 Ann Comes On to Chris John Frizzell 1:14
9 Marty Says Too Much John Frizzell 1:03
10 Sarah's Pain John Frizzell 3:57
11 Buzzer! John Frizzell 1:57
12 Flilip Raped the Whore John Frizzell 3:26
13 Casino Night, Pt. 1 John Frizzell 5:22
14 Casino Night, Pt. 2 John Frizzell 1:17
15 The Video John Frizzell 3:25
16 Slash John Frizzell 1:44
17 Vincent Accused John Frizzell 2:09
18 Luke and Sarah John Frizzell 1:48
19 The Confession, Pt. 1 John Frizzell 1:27
20 The Confession, Pt. 2 John Frizzell 3:26
21 Be a Friend John Frizzell 1:14
22 The Loft End Credits John Frizzell 1:55
Доступен список песен из фильма «Лофт» (2014) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Лофт» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Брыльска прилюдно унизила Пугачеву: хватило одной короткой фразы
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Приложение киноафиши