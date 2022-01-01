Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Суши герл Суши герл
Суши герл
Sushi Girl Суши герл 2012 / США
10 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Суши герл» (2012)

Sushi Girl (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Sushi Girl (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. Shirley Bassey, Fritz Myers, Cream, Айзек Хейз, Roxy Music
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Diamonds Are Forever Shirley Bassey 2:52
2 Old Friends Fritz Myers 3:21
3 Let's Have a Drink Fritz Myers 2:00
4 A Celebration Fritz Myers 4:39
5 To Black Fritz Myers 1:43
6 They Are Coming, They Are Here Fritz Myers 1:01
7 Toad Cream 5:11
8 The Beginning of the End Fritz Myers 4:28
9 Choices Fritz Myers 2:52
10 Nobody Loves You When You're Being Tortured to Death Fritz Myers 2:36
11 Another Trophy Fritz Myers 1:31
12 I've Been Waiting Fritz Myers 3:29
13 This Feels So Good Fritz Myers 2:13
14 Walk On By Айзек Хейз 12:04
15 In Every Dream Home a Heartache Roxy Music 5:27
Доступен список песен из фильма «Суши герл» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Суши герл» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
