|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Diamonds Are Forever
|Shirley Bassey
|2:52
|2
|Old Friends
|Fritz Myers
|3:21
|3
|Let's Have a Drink
|Fritz Myers
|2:00
|4
|A Celebration
|Fritz Myers
|4:39
|5
|To Black
|Fritz Myers
|1:43
|6
|They Are Coming, They Are Here
|Fritz Myers
|1:01
|7
|Toad
|Cream
|5:11
|8
|The Beginning of the End
|Fritz Myers
|4:28
|9
|Choices
|Fritz Myers
|2:52
|10
|Nobody Loves You When You're Being Tortured to Death
|Fritz Myers
|2:36
|11
|Another Trophy
|Fritz Myers
|1:31
|12
|I've Been Waiting
|Fritz Myers
|3:29
|13
|This Feels So Good
|Fritz Myers
|2:13
|14
|Walk On By
|Айзек Хейз
|12:04
|15
|In Every Dream Home a Heartache
|Roxy Music
|5:27