|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|School of Hard Knocks
|P.O.D.
|4:05
|2
|Pardon Me
|Incubus
|3:45
|3
|Change (In the House of Flies)
|Deftones / Stephen Carpenter
|5:00
|4
|(Rock) Superstar
|Cypress Hill
|4:37
|5
|Natural High
|Insolence
|3:20
|6
|Points of Authority
|LINKIN PARK
|3:20
|7
|Stupify (Fu's Forbidden Little Nicky Remix)
|Disturbed
|5:08
|8
|Nothing
|Unloco
|2:41
|9
|When Worlds Collide
|Powerman 5000 / Spider
|2:57
|10
|Cave
|Muse / Matthew Bellamy
|4:47
|11
|Take a Picture
|Filter / Richard Patrick
|4:23
|12
|Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away) [Acoustic]
|Deftones / Stephen Carpenter
|4:33