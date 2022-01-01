|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Under the Ice
|Trevor Morris
|3:16
|2
|Pentagon
|Trevor Morris
|1:13
|3
|Glass to the Arkansas
|Trevor Morris
|0:57
|4
|Glass Prepares
|Trevor Morris
|1:05
|5
|Glass Addresses Crew
|Trevor Morris
|1:43
|6
|Tajikistan
|Trevor Morris
|1:08
|7
|Only Coin I Carry (Glass' Theme)
|Trevor Morris
|0:43
|8
|Submerge the Ship (USS Arkansas Theme)
|Trevor Morris
|1:45
|9
|Russia
|Trevor Morris
|1:13
|10
|SEALs in Flight
|Trevor Morris
|1:06
|11
|Remains of Tampa Bay
|Trevor Morris
|5:13
|12
|Ice Break
|Trevor Morris
|1:45
|13
|Did We Just Start a War?
|Trevor Morris
|1:19
|14
|Exercise My Ass
|Trevor Morris
|1:40
|15
|SEALs Ice Storm Parachute
|Trevor Morris
|2:20
|16
|Blast Signature
|Trevor Morris
|2:44
|17
|Launch the Mystic
|Trevor Morris
|1:33
|18
|Open the Hatch / Cpt. Andropov
|Trevor Morris
|2:07
|19
|SEALs On the Move
|Trevor Morris
|2:15
|20
|Tensions Rising
|Trevor Morris
|2:10
|21
|Russians
|Trevor Morris
|2:37
|22
|SEAL Incursion 1
|Trevor Morris
|1:31
|23
|Presidential Meeting
|Trevor Morris
|2:46
|24
|Ordered to Polyarny
|Trevor Morris
|1:25
|25
|Glass Sits with Andropov (Brotherhood theme)
|Trevor Morris
|2:40
|26
|SEAL Incursion 2
|Trevor Morris
|2:58
|27
|All Due Respect, Just Keep Leading
|Trevor Morris
|0:56
|28
|Who Rah Arkansas
|Trevor Morris
|1:02
|29
|Enter Andropov
|Trevor Morris
|1:04
|30
|Underwater Mine Field
|Trevor Morris
|2:13
|31
|Your Chart Is Wrong
|Trevor Morris
|1:25
|32
|SEALs Engage
|Trevor Morris
|4:00
|33
|Blow Up
|Trevor Morris
|3:03
|34
|Dive, Dive, Dive
|Trevor Morris
|1:10
|35
|Where the Hell Is She?
|Trevor Morris
|2:08
|36
|Take a Deep Breath
|Trevor Morris
|1:29
|37
|That’s a War Ship
|Trevor Morris
|2:40
|38
|Show Down
|Trevor Morris
|2:19
|39
|Is She Down?
|Trevor Morris
|1:13
|40
|Engage
|Trevor Morris
|1:28
|41
|You Did Good Kid
|Trevor Morris
|1:25
|42
|Oceans Bottom
|Trevor Morris
|1:40
|43
|Sub Internal
|Trevor Morris
|2:28
|44
|Final Countdown
|Trevor Morris
|7:17
|45
|Victory / I'm Looking at Him
|Trevor Morris
|3:12
|46
|Glass Meets Beaman
|Trevor Morris
|1:05
|47
|USS Arkansas
|Trevor Morris
|0:56