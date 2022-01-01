Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Хантер киллер» (2018)
Hunter Killer Хантер киллер 2018 / США
Музыка из фильма «Хантер киллер» (2018)

Hunter Killer (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Hunter Killer (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 47 композиций. Trevor Morris
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Under the Ice Trevor Morris 3:16
2 Pentagon Trevor Morris 1:13
3 Glass to the Arkansas Trevor Morris 0:57
4 Glass Prepares Trevor Morris 1:05
5 Glass Addresses Crew Trevor Morris 1:43
6 Tajikistan Trevor Morris 1:08
7 Only Coin I Carry (Glass' Theme) Trevor Morris 0:43
8 Submerge the Ship (USS Arkansas Theme) Trevor Morris 1:45
9 Russia Trevor Morris 1:13
10 SEALs in Flight Trevor Morris 1:06
11 Remains of Tampa Bay Trevor Morris 5:13
12 Ice Break Trevor Morris 1:45
13 Did We Just Start a War? Trevor Morris 1:19
14 Exercise My Ass Trevor Morris 1:40
15 SEALs Ice Storm Parachute Trevor Morris 2:20
16 Blast Signature Trevor Morris 2:44
17 Launch the Mystic Trevor Morris 1:33
18 Open the Hatch / Cpt. Andropov Trevor Morris 2:07
19 SEALs On the Move Trevor Morris 2:15
20 Tensions Rising Trevor Morris 2:10
21 Russians Trevor Morris 2:37
22 SEAL Incursion 1 Trevor Morris 1:31
23 Presidential Meeting Trevor Morris 2:46
24 Ordered to Polyarny Trevor Morris 1:25
25 Glass Sits with Andropov (Brotherhood theme) Trevor Morris 2:40
26 SEAL Incursion 2 Trevor Morris 2:58
27 All Due Respect, Just Keep Leading Trevor Morris 0:56
28 Who Rah Arkansas Trevor Morris 1:02
29 Enter Andropov Trevor Morris 1:04
30 Underwater Mine Field Trevor Morris 2:13
31 Your Chart Is Wrong Trevor Morris 1:25
32 SEALs Engage Trevor Morris 4:00
33 Blow Up Trevor Morris 3:03
34 Dive, Dive, Dive Trevor Morris 1:10
35 Where the Hell Is She? Trevor Morris 2:08
36 Take a Deep Breath Trevor Morris 1:29
37 That’s a War Ship Trevor Morris 2:40
38 Show Down Trevor Morris 2:19
39 Is She Down? Trevor Morris 1:13
40 Engage Trevor Morris 1:28
41 You Did Good Kid Trevor Morris 1:25
42 Oceans Bottom Trevor Morris 1:40
43 Sub Internal Trevor Morris 2:28
44 Final Countdown Trevor Morris 7:17
45 Victory / I'm Looking at Him Trevor Morris 3:12
46 Glass Meets Beaman Trevor Morris 1:05
47 USS Arkansas Trevor Morris 0:56
Доступен список песен из фильма «Хантер киллер» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Хантер киллер» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
