|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Come On Eileen
|Dexys Midnight Runners / Kevin Rowland
|4:12
|2
|Tugboat
|Galaxie 500
|3:54
|3
|Temptation
|New Order / Stephen Morris
|5:23
|4
|Evensong
|The Innocence Mission / Karen Peris
|3:40
|5
|Asleep
|The Smiths / Morrissey
|4:10
|6
|Low
|Cracker / John Hickman
|4:35
|7
|Teenage Riot
|Sonic Youth / Thurston Moore
|6:57
|8
|Dear God
|XTC / Andy Partridge
|3:36
|9
|Pearly-Dewdrops' Drops
|Cocteau Twins / Simon Raymonde
|4:11
|10
|Charlie's Last Letter
|Майкл Брук
|1:48
|11
|Heroes
|David Bowie / Brian Eno
|6:09