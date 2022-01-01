Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Киноафиша Фильмы Хорошо быть тихоней Музыка из фильма «Хорошо быть тихоней» (2012)
The Perks of Being a Wallflower Хорошо быть тихоней 2012 / США
7.2 Оцените
22 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 8
Музыка из фильма «Хорошо быть тихоней» (2012)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Perks of Being a Wallflower (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 11 композиций. Dexys Midnight Runners, Galaxie 500, New Order, The Innocence Mission, The Smiths, Cracker, Sonic Youth, XTC, Cocteau Twins, Майкл Брук, David Bowie
The Perks of Being a Wallflower (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Perks of Being a Wallflower (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 9 композиций. Michael Brook
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Come On Eileen Dexys Midnight Runners / Kevin Rowland 4:12
2 Tugboat Galaxie 500 3:54
3 Temptation New Order / Stephen Morris 5:23
4 Evensong The Innocence Mission / Karen Peris 3:40
5 Asleep The Smiths / Morrissey 4:10
6 Low Cracker / John Hickman 4:35
7 Teenage Riot Sonic Youth / Thurston Moore 6:57
8 Dear God XTC / Andy Partridge 3:36
9 Pearly-Dewdrops' Drops Cocteau Twins / Simon Raymonde 4:11
10 Charlie's Last Letter Майкл Брук 1:48
11 Heroes David Bowie / Brian Eno 6:09
Доступен список песен из фильма «Хорошо быть тихоней» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Хорошо быть тихоней» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
