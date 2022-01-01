|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Last Night
|Good Charlotte / Joel Madden
|3:41
|2
|You Make Me Feel (feat. Sabi)
|Cobra Starship / Steve Mac
|3:36
|3
|Here Comes the Hotstepper
|Stooshe
|3:37
|4
|Wannamama
|Pop Levi
|3:29
|5
|My First Kiss (feat. Ke$ha)
|3OH!3
|3:14
|6
|I'm a Man
|The Blue Van / Steffen Westmark
|3:49
|7
|Bring It On Home
|Kopek / S. Cooney
|3:09
|8
|Rump Shaker
|Wreckx-N-Effect / Teddy Riley
|5:12
|9
|Wannabe (Radio Edit)
|Spice Girls / Stannard
|2:53
|10
|I'll Make Love to You
|Boyz II Men / Babyface
|3:58
|11
|This Is How We Do It
|Montell Jordan / Ricky Walters
|3:55
|12
|The Good Life
|HP
|3:22
|13
|My Generation
|Thomas Nicholas Band / Томас Иэн Николас
|2:29
|14
|Class of '99 Suite
|Lyle Workman
|5:50
|15
|American Reunion Suite
|Lyle Workman
|3:27