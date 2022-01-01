Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Гадкий я 2 Гадкий я 2
Музыка из мультфильма «Гадкий я 2» (2013)
Despicable Me 2 Гадкий я 2 2013 / США
7.8 Оцените
57 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.3
Музыка из мультфильма «Гадкий я 2» (2013)

Despicable Me 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Despicable Me 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 24 композиции. Си Ло Грин, The Minions, Pharrell Williams, Heitor Pereira
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Scream Си Ло Грин 3:42
2 Another Irish Drinking Song The Minions 0:39
3 Just a Cloud Away Pharrell Williams 2:56
4 Happy Pharrell Williams 3:53
5 I Swear The Minions 1:38
6 Y.M.C.A. The Minions 2:55
7 Fun, Fun, Fun Pharrell Williams 3:26
8 Despicable Me Pharrell Williams 4:15
9 PX-41 Labs Heitor Pereira 2:07
10 The Fairy Party Heitor Pereira 1:27
11 Lucy and the AVL Heitor Pereira 5:39
12 Goodbye Nefario Heitor Pereira 1:27
13 Time For Bed Heitor Pereira 1:27
14 Break-In Heitor Pereira 3:00
15 Stalking Floyd Eaglesan Heitor Pereira 1:35
16 Moving To Australia Heitor Pereira 3:10
17 Going To Save the World Heitor Pereira 1:26
18 El Macho Heitor Pereira 1:27
19 Jillian Heitor Pereira 0:47
20 Take Her Home Heitor Pereira 1:29
21 El Macho's Lair Heitor Pereira 3:33
22 Home Invasion Heitor Pereira 1:58
23 The Big Battle Heitor Pereira 7:23
24 Ba Do Bleep (Bonus Track) The Minions 0:14
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Гадкий я 2» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Гадкий я 2» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
