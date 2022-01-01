|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Scream
|Си Ло Грин
|3:42
|2
|Another Irish Drinking Song
|The Minions
|0:39
|3
|Just a Cloud Away
|Pharrell Williams
|2:56
|4
|Happy
|Pharrell Williams
|3:53
|5
|I Swear
|The Minions
|1:38
|6
|Y.M.C.A.
|The Minions
|2:55
|7
|Fun, Fun, Fun
|Pharrell Williams
|3:26
|8
|Despicable Me
|Pharrell Williams
|4:15
|9
|PX-41 Labs
|Heitor Pereira
|2:07
|10
|The Fairy Party
|Heitor Pereira
|1:27
|11
|Lucy and the AVL
|Heitor Pereira
|5:39
|12
|Goodbye Nefario
|Heitor Pereira
|1:27
|13
|Time For Bed
|Heitor Pereira
|1:27
|14
|Break-In
|Heitor Pereira
|3:00
|15
|Stalking Floyd Eaglesan
|Heitor Pereira
|1:35
|16
|Moving To Australia
|Heitor Pereira
|3:10
|17
|Going To Save the World
|Heitor Pereira
|1:26
|18
|El Macho
|Heitor Pereira
|1:27
|19
|Jillian
|Heitor Pereira
|0:47
|20
|Take Her Home
|Heitor Pereira
|1:29
|21
|El Macho's Lair
|Heitor Pereira
|3:33
|22
|Home Invasion
|Heitor Pereira
|1:58
|23
|The Big Battle
|Heitor Pereira
|7:23
|24
|Ba Do Bleep (Bonus Track)
|The Minions
|0:14