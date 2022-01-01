1 We Both Know (feat. Gavin DeGraw) Colbie Caillat / Gavin DeGraw 3:50

2 Say Anything Tristan Prettyman / Steven Miller 3:56

3 Keep Your Head Up Ben Howard 4:22

4 Summer Child Dar Williams / Rob Hyman 3:04

5 Sleepy Little Town The White Buffalo / Jacob Smith 2:25

6 Wrap Your Arms Around Me Gareth Dunlop 3:45

7 Moonshine Sara Haze / Jason Reeves 3:24

8 The Journey Fm Radio / Скайлер Фиск 3:08

9 Heart's Content (Strings Mix) Brandi Carlile 3:34

10 Violin Amos Lee 5:19

11 My Baby's Got To Pay the Rent The Deep Dark Woods / Ryan Boldt 2:45

12 Canoeing (Katie and Alex's Theme) Deborah Lurie 1:49