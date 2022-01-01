|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|We Both Know (feat. Gavin DeGraw)
|Colbie Caillat / Gavin DeGraw
|3:50
|2
|Say Anything
|Tristan Prettyman / Steven Miller
|3:56
|3
|Keep Your Head Up
|Ben Howard
|4:22
|4
|Summer Child
|Dar Williams / Rob Hyman
|3:04
|5
|Sleepy Little Town
|The White Buffalo / Jacob Smith
|2:25
|6
|Wrap Your Arms Around Me
|Gareth Dunlop
|3:45
|7
|Moonshine
|Sara Haze / Jason Reeves
|3:24
|8
|The Journey
|Fm Radio / Скайлер Фиск
|3:08
|9
|Heart's Content (Strings Mix)
|Brandi Carlile
|3:34
|10
|Violin
|Amos Lee
|5:19
|11
|My Baby's Got To Pay the Rent
|The Deep Dark Woods / Ryan Boldt
|2:45
|12
|Canoeing (Katie and Alex's Theme)
|Deborah Lurie
|1:49
|13
|Go Your Own Way
|Lissie / Lindsey Buckingham
|3:32