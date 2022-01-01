Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Тихая гавань Тихая гавань
Safe Haven Тихая гавань 2013 / США
7.5 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.6
Музыка из фильма «Тихая гавань» (2013)

Safe Haven (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Safe Haven (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. Colbie Caillat, Tristan Prettyman, Ben Howard, Dar Williams, The White Buffalo, Gareth Dunlop, Sara Haze, Fm Radio, Brandi Carlile, Amos Lee, The Deep Dark Woods, Deborah Lurie, Lissie
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 We Both Know (feat. Gavin DeGraw) Colbie Caillat / Gavin DeGraw 3:50
2 Say Anything Tristan Prettyman / Steven Miller 3:56
3 Keep Your Head Up Ben Howard 4:22
4 Summer Child Dar Williams / Rob Hyman 3:04
5 Sleepy Little Town The White Buffalo / Jacob Smith 2:25
6 Wrap Your Arms Around Me Gareth Dunlop 3:45
7 Moonshine Sara Haze / Jason Reeves 3:24
8 The Journey Fm Radio / Скайлер Фиск 3:08
9 Heart's Content (Strings Mix) Brandi Carlile 3:34
10 Violin Amos Lee 5:19
11 My Baby's Got To Pay the Rent The Deep Dark Woods / Ryan Boldt 2:45
12 Canoeing (Katie and Alex's Theme) Deborah Lurie 1:49
13 Go Your Own Way Lissie / Lindsey Buckingham 3:32
Доступен список песен из фильма «Тихая гавань» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Тихая гавань» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
