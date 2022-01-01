Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Семь психопатов Семь психопатов
Seven Psychopaths Семь психопатов 2012 / США / Великобритания
7.2 Оцените
36 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.1
Музыка из фильма «Семь психопатов» (2012)

Seven Psychopaths (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Seven Psychopaths (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 19 композиций. Hank Williams, P.P. Arnold, Картер Бёруэлл, Monteverdi Choir, Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique, Catherine Robbin, Jean-Paul Fouchécourt, John Eliot Gardiner, The Walkmen, Deer Tick, Josh T. Pearson, Teresa Holloway, Philharmonia Chorus, Оркестр «Филармония», Wolfgang Sawallisch, Stone Poneys, Linda Ronstadt
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Angel of Death Hank Williams 1:48
2 The First Cut Is the Deepest P.P. Arnold 3:16
3 The Quaker Картер Бёруэлл 4:01
4 Roméo et Juliette, Op. 17, Pt. 1: Strophes 'Premiers transports que nui n'oblie…' (Berlioz) [Original Version] Monteverdi Choir, Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique, Catherine Robbin, Jean-Paul Fouchécourt, John Eliot Gardiner 6:32
5 Zachariah Картер Бёруэлл 0:55
6 Angela Surf City The Walkmen 3:21
7 Billy's Diary Картер Бёруэлл 1:49
8 Dirty Dishes Deer Tick 3:18
9 My Lai Картер Бёруэлл 1:20
10 Country Dumb Josh T. Pearson 10:07
11 Der Monde: Ach, da Hängt ja der Mond! (Klein Kind/Chor) Teresa Holloway, Philharmonia Chorus, Оркестр «Филармония», Wolfgang Sawallisch 3:39
12 All Gray and Shit Картер Бёруэлл 0:56
13 This Movie Ends My Way Картер Бёруэлл 2:18
14 Stranded The Walkmen 4:23
15 Billy's Ending Картер Бёруэлл 0:57
16 It Might Картер Бёруэлл 4:09
17 Seven Psychopaths Картер Бёруэлл 0:59
18 Different Drum (feat. Linda Ronstadt) Stone Poneys, Linda Ronstadt 2:38
19 Zach's Back Картер Бёруэлл 0:44
Доступен список песен из фильма «Семь психопатов» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Семь психопатов» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
