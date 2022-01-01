|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Angel of Death
|Hank Williams
|1:48
|2
|The First Cut Is the Deepest
|P.P. Arnold
|3:16
|3
|The Quaker
|Картер Бёруэлл
|4:01
|4
|Roméo et Juliette, Op. 17, Pt. 1: Strophes 'Premiers transports que nui n'oblie…' (Berlioz) [Original Version]
|Monteverdi Choir, Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique, Catherine Robbin, Jean-Paul Fouchécourt, John Eliot Gardiner
|6:32
|5
|Zachariah
|Картер Бёруэлл
|0:55
|6
|Angela Surf City
|The Walkmen
|3:21
|7
|Billy's Diary
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:49
|8
|Dirty Dishes
|Deer Tick
|3:18
|9
|My Lai
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:20
|10
|Country Dumb
|Josh T. Pearson
|10:07
|11
|Der Monde: Ach, da Hängt ja der Mond! (Klein Kind/Chor)
|Teresa Holloway, Philharmonia Chorus, Оркестр «Филармония», Wolfgang Sawallisch
|3:39
|12
|All Gray and Shit
|Картер Бёруэлл
|0:56
|13
|This Movie Ends My Way
|Картер Бёруэлл
|2:18
|14
|Stranded
|The Walkmen
|4:23
|15
|Billy's Ending
|Картер Бёруэлл
|0:57
|16
|It Might
|Картер Бёруэлл
|4:09
|17
|Seven Psychopaths
|Картер Бёруэлл
|0:59
|18
|Different Drum (feat. Linda Ronstadt)
|Stone Poneys, Linda Ronstadt
|2:38
|19
|Zach's Back
|Картер Бёруэлл
|0:44