Песня имен Песня имен
Музыка из фильма «Песня имен» (2019)
The Song of Names Песня имен 2019 / Германия / Канада / Великобритания
24 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 6.4
Музыка из фильма «Песня имен» (2019)

The Song of Names (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Song of Names (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 22 композиции. Howard Shore, Ray Chen, Daniel Mutlu, Howard Shore, Howard Shore, Ray Chen, Ray Chen, Howard Shore, Daniel Mutlu
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Song of Names for Violin and Cantor Howard Shore, Ray Chen, Daniel Mutlu / Howard Shore 3:18
2 London Debut 1951 Howard Shore 1:17
3 They Have to Be Told Howard Shore 1:23
4 Play for the Ashes Howard Shore, Ray Chen / Howard Shore 0:42
5 For His Father Howard Shore, Ray Chen / Howard Shore 1:28
6 Bicycling Howard Shore 1:45
7 24 Caprices for Violin, Op. 1, MS. 25: No. 9 in E Major "La Chasse" Ray Chen / Никколо Паганини 3:07
8 Warsaw 1986 Howard Shore 2:15
9 Family Portrait Howard Shore, Ray Chen / Howard Shore 1:17
10 The Asylum Howard Shore 0:39
11 Synagogue 1947 Howard Shore, Ray Chen / Howard Shore 1:07
12 Treblinka Memorial Howard Shore, Ray Chen / Howard Shore 1:31
13 Farewell Anna Howard Shore 0:45
14 Partita for Violin No. 2, BWV 1004: 2. Courante Ray Chen / Иоганн Себастьян Бах 2:52
15 Seeking the Gagliano Howard Shore, Ray Chen / Howard Shore 0:56
16 Crown Heights Howard Shore, Ray Chen / Howard Shore 1:14
17 Brooklyn Piers Howard Shore 0:43
18 Stoke Newington Howard Shore, Ray Chen / Howard Shore 1:43
19 The Song of Names Prayer Howard Shore, Daniel Mutlu / Howard Shore 2:33
20 It Ended in Silence Howard Shore, Ray Chen / Howard Shore 4:25
21 Dovidl's Letter Howard Shore 1:37
22 The Song of Names for Violin and Orchestra Howard Shore, Ray Chen / Howard Shore 3:01
Доступен список песен из фильма «Песня имен» (2019) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Песня имен» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
