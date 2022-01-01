|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Song of Names for Violin and Cantor
|Howard Shore, Ray Chen, Daniel Mutlu / Howard Shore
|3:18
|2
|London Debut 1951
|Howard Shore
|1:17
|3
|They Have to Be Told
|Howard Shore
|1:23
|4
|Play for the Ashes
|Howard Shore, Ray Chen / Howard Shore
|0:42
|5
|For His Father
|Howard Shore, Ray Chen / Howard Shore
|1:28
|6
|Bicycling
|Howard Shore
|1:45
|7
|24 Caprices for Violin, Op. 1, MS. 25: No. 9 in E Major "La Chasse"
|Ray Chen / Никколо Паганини
|3:07
|8
|Warsaw 1986
|Howard Shore
|2:15
|9
|Family Portrait
|Howard Shore, Ray Chen / Howard Shore
|1:17
|10
|The Asylum
|Howard Shore
|0:39
|11
|Synagogue 1947
|Howard Shore, Ray Chen / Howard Shore
|1:07
|12
|Treblinka Memorial
|Howard Shore, Ray Chen / Howard Shore
|1:31
|13
|Farewell Anna
|Howard Shore
|0:45
|14
|Partita for Violin No. 2, BWV 1004: 2. Courante
|Ray Chen / Иоганн Себастьян Бах
|2:52
|15
|Seeking the Gagliano
|Howard Shore, Ray Chen / Howard Shore
|0:56
|16
|Crown Heights
|Howard Shore, Ray Chen / Howard Shore
|1:14
|17
|Brooklyn Piers
|Howard Shore
|0:43
|18
|Stoke Newington
|Howard Shore, Ray Chen / Howard Shore
|1:43
|19
|The Song of Names Prayer
|Howard Shore, Daniel Mutlu / Howard Shore
|2:33
|20
|It Ended in Silence
|Howard Shore, Ray Chen / Howard Shore
|4:25
|21
|Dovidl's Letter
|Howard Shore
|1:37
|22
|The Song of Names for Violin and Orchestra
|Howard Shore, Ray Chen / Howard Shore
|3:01