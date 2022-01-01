Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Анастасия Анастасия
Anastasia Анастасия 1956 / США
7.0 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7
Музыка из фильма «Анастасия» (1956)

Anastasia (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Anastasia (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. The 20th Century Fox Orchestra
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Anastasia - Paris / Russian Easter The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman 5:27
2 Valse The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman 3:53
3 Self-Destruction The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman 2:45
4 Who Am I / The Troika The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman 2:14
5 The Beginning The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman 1:56
6 The Tivoli / The Sleeping Princess The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman 3:34
7 Anastasia Waltz The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman 4:12
8 The Meeting The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman 3:40
9 Wildfeuer Polka The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman 2:06
10 Recognition The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman 2:56
11 Riberhaus Marsch / Marche de Bataille The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman 2:25
12 Frustration The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman 2:33
13 End Title / Anastasia The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman 2:18
Доступен список песен из фильма «Анастасия» (1956) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Анастасия» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
