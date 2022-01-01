|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Anastasia - Paris / Russian Easter
|The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman
|5:27
|2
|Valse
|The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman
|3:53
|3
|Self-Destruction
|The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman
|2:45
|4
|Who Am I / The Troika
|The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman
|2:14
|5
|The Beginning
|The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman
|1:56
|6
|The Tivoli / The Sleeping Princess
|The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman
|3:34
|7
|Anastasia Waltz
|The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman
|4:12
|8
|The Meeting
|The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman
|3:40
|9
|Wildfeuer Polka
|The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman
|2:06
|10
|Recognition
|The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman
|2:56
|11
|Riberhaus Marsch / Marche de Bataille
|The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman
|2:25
|12
|Frustration
|The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman
|2:33
|13
|End Title / Anastasia
|The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman
|2:18