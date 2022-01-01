Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Дождись темноты» (1967)
Wait Until Dark Дождись темноты 1967 / США
Музыка из фильма «Дождись темноты» (1967)

Wait Until Dark (Soundtrack)
Wait Until Dark (Soundtrack) 9 композиций. Douglas E. Bischoff
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Preshow Music Douglas E. Bischoff 1:48
2 Wait Until Dark (Main Theme) Douglas E. Bischoff 0:44
3 What Happens Now / What's Hap'nin Douglas E. Bischoff 1:30
4 Boneswinger / Station ID / Don't Get Tense Douglas E. Bischoff 1:39
5 Miss Suzy's Waiting Douglas E. Bischoff 0:47
6 Clearly Intent On Malice Douglas E. Bischoff 0:46
7 Intermission Douglas E. Bischoff 0:37
8 Suzy's Resolve Douglas E. Bischoff 0:57
9 Wait Until Dark (End Theme) Douglas E. Bischoff 1:18
Доступен список песен из фильма «Дождись темноты» (1967) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Дождись темноты» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
