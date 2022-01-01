|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Preshow Music
|Douglas E. Bischoff
|1:48
|2
|Wait Until Dark (Main Theme)
|Douglas E. Bischoff
|0:44
|3
|What Happens Now / What's Hap'nin
|Douglas E. Bischoff
|1:30
|4
|Boneswinger / Station ID / Don't Get Tense
|Douglas E. Bischoff
|1:39
|5
|Miss Suzy's Waiting
|Douglas E. Bischoff
|0:47
|6
|Clearly Intent On Malice
|Douglas E. Bischoff
|0:46
|7
|Intermission
|Douglas E. Bischoff
|0:37
|8
|Suzy's Resolve
|Douglas E. Bischoff
|0:57
|9
|Wait Until Dark (End Theme)
|Douglas E. Bischoff
|1:18