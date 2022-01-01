|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Title
|The 20th Century Fox Orchestra
|1:42
|2
|I Whistle a Happy Tune
|Marni Nixon, Rex Thompson
|2:43
|3
|My Lord and Master
|Rita Moreno
|2:12
|4
|The March of the Siamese Children
|The 20th Century Fox Orchestra
|3:25
|5
|Anna and the Royal Wives
|The 20th Century Fox Orchestra
|2:29
|6
|Hello, Young Lovers
|Marni Nixon
|3:29
|7
|A Puzzlement
|Yul Brynner
|3:28
|8
|Getting to Know You
|The Children, Deborah Kerr, Marni Nixon
|5:01
|9
|Garden Rendezvous
|The 20th Century Fox Orchestra
|2:31
|10
|We Kiss In a Shadow
|Leona Gordon, Reuben Fuentes
|2:38
|11
|I Have Dreamed
|Leona Gordon, Reuben Fuentes
|3:38
|12
|Shall I Tell You What I Think of You?
|Deborah Kerr, Marni Nixon
|3:38
|13
|Something Wonderful
|Terry Saunders
|3:12
|14
|Prayer to Buddah
|Yul Brynner, Chorus
|2:18
|15
|Waltz of Anna and Sir Ramsey
|The 20th Century Fox Orchestra
|1:42
|16
|The Small House of Uncle Thomas
|Chorus, Rita Moreno
|12:59
|17
|Song of the King
|Yul Brynner, Marni Nixon
|1:34
|18
|Shall We Dance?
|Yul Brynner, Deborah Kerr, Marni Nixon
|4:24
|19
|The Letter
|The 20th Century Fox Orchestra
|3:04
|20
|Something Wonderful (Finale)
|Chorus
|3:16
|21
|Overture
|The 20th Century Fox Orchestra
|6:38