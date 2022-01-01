Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Клаустрофобы. Долина дьявола" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Король и я Король и я
Киноафиша Фильмы Король и я Музыка из фильма «Король и я» (1956)
The King and I Король и я 1956 / США
7.8 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.4
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Король и я» (1956)

Вся информация о фильме
The King and I (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The King and I (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 21 композиция. The 20th Century Fox Orchestra, Marni Nixon, Rex Thompson, Rita Moreno, Marni Nixon, Yul Brynner, The Children, Deborah Kerr, Marni Nixon, Leona Gordon, Reuben Fuentes, Deborah Kerr, Marni Nixon, Terry Saunders, Yul Brynner, Chorus, Chorus, Rita Moreno, Yul Brynner, Marni Nixon, Yul Brynner, Deborah Kerr, Marni Nixon, Chorus
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Main Title The 20th Century Fox Orchestra 1:42
2 I Whistle a Happy Tune Marni Nixon, Rex Thompson 2:43
3 My Lord and Master Rita Moreno 2:12
4 The March of the Siamese Children The 20th Century Fox Orchestra 3:25
5 Anna and the Royal Wives The 20th Century Fox Orchestra 2:29
6 Hello, Young Lovers Marni Nixon 3:29
7 A Puzzlement Yul Brynner 3:28
8 Getting to Know You The Children, Deborah Kerr, Marni Nixon 5:01
9 Garden Rendezvous The 20th Century Fox Orchestra 2:31
10 We Kiss In a Shadow Leona Gordon, Reuben Fuentes 2:38
11 I Have Dreamed Leona Gordon, Reuben Fuentes 3:38
12 Shall I Tell You What I Think of You? Deborah Kerr, Marni Nixon 3:38
13 Something Wonderful Terry Saunders 3:12
14 Prayer to Buddah Yul Brynner, Chorus 2:18
15 Waltz of Anna and Sir Ramsey The 20th Century Fox Orchestra 1:42
16 The Small House of Uncle Thomas Chorus, Rita Moreno 12:59
17 Song of the King Yul Brynner, Marni Nixon 1:34
18 Shall We Dance? Yul Brynner, Deborah Kerr, Marni Nixon 4:24
19 The Letter The 20th Century Fox Orchestra 3:04
20 Something Wonderful (Finale) Chorus 3:16
21 Overture The 20th Century Fox Orchestra 6:38
Доступен список песен из фильма «Король и я» (1956) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Король и я» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Брыльска прилюдно унизила Пугачеву: хватило одной короткой фразы
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Приложение киноафиши