The Doors The Doors
The Doors The Doors 1991 / США
7.0 Оцените
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.2
Музыка из фильма «The Doors» (1991)

The Doors
The Doors 11 композиций. The Doors
1 Break On Through (To the Other Side) The Doors / Robby Krieger 2:28
2 Soul Kitchen The Doors / Robby Krieger 3:33
3 The Crystal Ship The Doors / Robby Krieger 2:33
4 Twentieth Century Fox The Doors / Robby Krieger 2:32
5 Alabama Song (Whisky Bar) The Doors / Kurt Weill 3:18
6 Light My Fire The Doors / Robby Krieger 6:52
7 Back Door Man The Doors / Willie Dixon 3:33
8 I Looked At You The Doors / Robby Krieger 2:21
9 End of the Night The Doors / Robby Krieger 2:51
10 Take It As It Comes The Doors / Robby Krieger 2:16
11 The End The Doors / Robby Krieger 11:35
Доступен список песен из фильма «The Doors» (1991) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «The Doors» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
