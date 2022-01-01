|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Break On Through (To the Other Side)
|The Doors / Robby Krieger
|2:28
|2
|Soul Kitchen
|The Doors / Robby Krieger
|3:33
|3
|The Crystal Ship
|The Doors / Robby Krieger
|2:33
|4
|Twentieth Century Fox
|The Doors / Robby Krieger
|2:32
|5
|Alabama Song (Whisky Bar)
|The Doors / Kurt Weill
|3:18
|6
|Light My Fire
|The Doors / Robby Krieger
|6:52
|7
|Back Door Man
|The Doors / Willie Dixon
|3:33
|8
|I Looked At You
|The Doors / Robby Krieger
|2:21
|9
|End of the Night
|The Doors / Robby Krieger
|2:51
|10
|Take It As It Comes
|The Doors / Robby Krieger
|2:16
|11
|The End
|The Doors / Robby Krieger
|11:35