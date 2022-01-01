Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Ограбление казино Ограбление казино
Киноафиша Фильмы Ограбление казино Музыка из фильма «Ограбление казино» (2012)
Killing Them Softly Ограбление казино 2012 / США
6.5 Оцените
23 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 6.2
Музыка из фильма «Ограбление казино» (2012)

Killing Them Softly (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Killing Them Softly (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 10 композиций. Carl Stone, James Wilsey, Jack Hylton and His Orchestra, The Velvet Underground, Nico, Kitty Lester, The Wreckery, Cliff "Ukulele Ike" Edwards, Barrett Strong, Marc Streitenfeld
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Moon Dance Carl Stone 7:32
2 The Man Comes Around James Wilsey 3:20
3 Life Is Just a Bowl of Cherries Jack Hylton and His Orchestra 2:50
4 Heroin The Velvet Underground 6:45
5 Wrap Your Troubles in Dreams Nico 5:09
6 Love Letters Kitty Lester 2:42
7 I Think This Town is Nervous The Wreckery 5:39
8 It’s Only a Paper Moon Cliff "Ukulele Ike" Edwards 3:10
9 Money (That’s What I Want) Barrett Strong 2:38
10 The Feeling In My Nuts Marc Streitenfeld 2:27
Доступен список песен из фильма «Ограбление казино» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Ограбление казино» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
