|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Moon Dance
|Carl Stone
|7:32
|2
|The Man Comes Around
|James Wilsey
|3:20
|3
|Life Is Just a Bowl of Cherries
|Jack Hylton and His Orchestra
|2:50
|4
|Heroin
|The Velvet Underground
|6:45
|5
|Wrap Your Troubles in Dreams
|Nico
|5:09
|6
|Love Letters
|Kitty Lester
|2:42
|7
|I Think This Town is Nervous
|The Wreckery
|5:39
|8
|It’s Only a Paper Moon
|Cliff "Ukulele Ike" Edwards
|3:10
|9
|Money (That’s What I Want)
|Barrett Strong
|2:38
|10
|The Feeling In My Nuts
|Marc Streitenfeld
|2:27