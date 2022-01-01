Оповещения от Киноафиши
007: Координаты 007: Координаты
Киноафиша Фильмы 007: Координаты "Скайфолл" Музыка из фильма «007: Координаты "Скайфолл"» (2012)
Skyfall 007: Координаты "Скайфолл" 2012 / США / Великобритания
7.8 Оцените
112 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.8
Музыка из фильма «007: Координаты "Скайфолл"» (2012)

Skyfall
Skyfall 31 композиция. Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, George Doering, John Beasley, Paul Clarvis, Frank Ricotti, Sonia Slany, Phil Todd, John Parricelli
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Grand Bazaar, Istanbul Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, George Doering, John Beasley, Paul Clarvis, Frank Ricotti, Sonia Slany, Phil Todd, John Parricelli / Томас Ньюман 5:15
2 Voluntary Retirement Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, George Doering, John Beasley, Paul Clarvis, Frank Ricotti, Sonia Slany, Phil Todd, John Parricelli / Томас Ньюман 2:22
3 New Digs Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, George Doering, John Beasley, Paul Clarvis, Frank Ricotti, Sonia Slany, Phil Todd, John Parricelli / Томас Ньюман 2:33
4 Severine Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, George Doering, John Beasley, Paul Clarvis, Frank Ricotti, Sonia Slany, Phil Todd, John Parricelli / Томас Ньюман 1:19
5 Brave New World Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, George Doering, John Beasley, Paul Clarvis, Frank Ricotti, Sonia Slany, Phil Todd, John Parricelli / Томас Ньюман 1:50
6 Shanghai Drive Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, George Doering, John Beasley, Paul Clarvis, Frank Ricotti, Sonia Slany, Phil Todd, John Parricelli / Томас Ньюман 1:27
7 Jellyfish Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, George Doering, John Beasley, Paul Clarvis, Frank Ricotti, Sonia Slany, Phil Todd, John Parricelli / Томас Ньюман 3:23
8 Silhouette Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, George Doering, John Beasley, Paul Clarvis, Frank Ricotti, Sonia Slany, Phil Todd, John Parricelli / Томас Ньюман 0:56
9 Modigliani Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, George Doering, John Beasley, Paul Clarvis, Frank Ricotti, Sonia Slany, Phil Todd, John Parricelli / Томас Ньюман 1:04
10 Day Wasted Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, George Doering, John Beasley, Paul Clarvis, Frank Ricotti, Sonia Slany, Phil Todd, John Parricelli / Томас Ньюман 1:32
11 Quartermaster Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, George Doering, John Beasley, Paul Clarvis, Frank Ricotti, Sonia Slany, Phil Todd, John Parricelli / Томас Ньюман 4:58
12 Someone Usually Dies Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, George Doering, John Beasley, Paul Clarvis, Frank Ricotti, Sonia Slany, Phil Todd, John Parricelli / Томас Ньюман 2:30
13 Komodo Dragon Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, George Doering, John Beasley, Paul Clarvis, Frank Ricotti, Sonia Slany, Phil Todd, John Parricelli / Томас Ньюман 3:20
14 The Bloody Shot Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, George Doering, John Beasley, Paul Clarvis, Frank Ricotti, Sonia Slany, Phil Todd, John Parricelli / Томас Ньюман 4:46
15 Enjoying Death Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, George Doering, John Beasley, Paul Clarvis, Frank Ricotti, Sonia Slany, Phil Todd, John Parricelli / Томас Ньюман 1:14
16 The Chimera Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, George Doering, John Beasley, Paul Clarvis, Frank Ricotti, Sonia Slany, Phil Todd, John Parricelli / Томас Ньюман 1:58
17 Close Shave Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, George Doering, John Beasley, Paul Clarvis, Frank Ricotti, Sonia Slany, Phil Todd, John Parricelli / Томас Ньюман 1:33
18 Health & Safety Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, George Doering, John Beasley, Paul Clarvis, Frank Ricotti, Sonia Slany, Phil Todd, John Parricelli / Томас Ньюман 1:30
19 Granborough Road Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, George Doering, John Beasley, Paul Clarvis, Frank Ricotti, Sonia Slany, Phil Todd, John Parricelli / Томас Ньюман 2:33
20 Tennyson Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, George Doering, John Beasley, Paul Clarvis, Frank Ricotti, Sonia Slany, Phil Todd, John Parricelli / Томас Ньюман 2:14
21 Enquiry Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, George Doering, John Beasley, Paul Clarvis, Frank Ricotti, Sonia Slany, Phil Todd, John Parricelli / Томас Ньюман 2:50
22 Breadcrumbs Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, George Doering, John Beasley, Paul Clarvis, Frank Ricotti, Sonia Slany, Phil Todd, John Parricelli / Томас Ньюман 2:02
23 Skyfall Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, George Doering, John Beasley, Paul Clarvis, Frank Ricotti, Sonia Slany, Phil Todd, John Parricelli / Томас Ньюман 2:33
24 Kill Them First Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, George Doering, John Beasley, Paul Clarvis, Frank Ricotti, Sonia Slany, Phil Todd, John Parricelli / Томас Ньюман 2:22
25 Welcome to Scotland Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, George Doering, John Beasley, Paul Clarvis, Frank Ricotti, Sonia Slany, Phil Todd, John Parricelli / Томас Ньюман 3:21
26 She's Mine Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, George Doering, John Beasley, Paul Clarvis, Frank Ricotti, Sonia Slany, Phil Todd, John Parricelli / Томас Ньюман 3:54
27 The Moors Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, George Doering, John Beasley, Paul Clarvis, Frank Ricotti, Sonia Slany, Phil Todd, John Parricelli / Томас Ньюман 2:39
28 Deep Water Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, George Doering, John Beasley, Paul Clarvis, Frank Ricotti, Sonia Slany, Phil Todd, John Parricelli / Томас Ньюман 5:12
29 Mother Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, George Doering, John Beasley, Paul Clarvis, Frank Ricotti, Sonia Slany, Phil Todd, John Parricelli / Томас Ньюман 1:49
30 Adrenaline Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, George Doering, John Beasley, Paul Clarvis, Frank Ricotti, Sonia Slany, Phil Todd, John Parricelli / Томас Ньюман 2:19
31 Old Dog, New Tricks Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, George Doering, John Beasley, Paul Clarvis, Frank Ricotti, Sonia Slany, Phil Todd, John Parricelli / Томас Ньюман 1:48
Доступен список песен из фильма «007: Координаты "Скайфолл"» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «007: Координаты "Скайфолл"» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
