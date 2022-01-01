Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Пираньи 3DD Пираньи 3DD
Piranha 3DD Пираньи 3DD 2011 / США
Музыка из фильма «Пираньи 3DD» (2011)

Piranha 3DD (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Piranha 3DD (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 17 композиций. Marcus Latief Scott, Twirl, Automatic Music Explosion, The One & Only's, All the Right Moves, Sarah Khula, The Limousines, Cell-Phish, Bobot Adrenaline, Moros Eros, Jason Scheff, Josh Mobley, Amber Pacific, Robert Etoll
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Got Me in a Trance Marcus Latief Scott 2:42
2 Summer School Twirl 2:47
3 C'mon I Can't Wait Automatic Music Explosion 3:28
4 Chemical Kings The One & Only's 3:39
5 The Impatient, the Imperfect, the Impossible All the Right Moves 4:03
6 Open Ya Mind Sarah Khula 4:24
7 Very Busy People The Limousines 4:07
8 Before I Die Cell-Phish 3:06
9 Flaskaboozendancingshoes The Limousines 3:19
10 Blast Bobot Adrenaline 2:52
11 Quit, You're Being Thoughtless Moros Eros 3:08
12 I'm Always Here Jason Scheff 3:25
13 Summertime (feat. Reina Williams) Josh Mobley 2:52
14 The Good Life Amber Pacific 3:41
15 Internet Killed the Video Star The Limousines 3:54
16 Head Banger Robert Etoll 1:14
17 Viktors Misery Bobot Adrenaline 4:53
Доступен список песен из фильма «Пираньи 3DD» (2011) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Пираньи 3DD» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
