|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Got Me in a Trance
|Marcus Latief Scott
|2:42
|2
|Summer School
|Twirl
|2:47
|3
|C'mon I Can't Wait
|Automatic Music Explosion
|3:28
|4
|Chemical Kings
|The One & Only's
|3:39
|5
|The Impatient, the Imperfect, the Impossible
|All the Right Moves
|4:03
|6
|Open Ya Mind
|Sarah Khula
|4:24
|7
|Very Busy People
|The Limousines
|4:07
|8
|Before I Die
|Cell-Phish
|3:06
|9
|Flaskaboozendancingshoes
|The Limousines
|3:19
|10
|Blast
|Bobot Adrenaline
|2:52
|11
|Quit, You're Being Thoughtless
|Moros Eros
|3:08
|12
|I'm Always Here
|Jason Scheff
|3:25
|13
|Summertime (feat. Reina Williams)
|Josh Mobley
|2:52
|14
|The Good Life
|Amber Pacific
|3:41
|15
|Internet Killed the Video Star
|The Limousines
|3:54
|16
|Head Banger
|Robert Etoll
|1:14
|17
|Viktors Misery
|Bobot Adrenaline
|4:53