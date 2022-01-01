|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Snow White
|James Newton Howard
|3:24
|2
|I'll Take Your Throne
|James Newton Howard
|3:00
|3
|Tower Prayers
|James Newton Howard
|2:07
|4
|Something for What Ails You
|James Newton Howard
|3:26
|5
|Escape from the Tower
|James Newton Howard
|2:33
|6
|You Failed Me Finn
|James Newton Howard
|3:03
|7
|White Horse
|James Newton Howard
|2:02
|8
|Journey to Fenland
|James Newton Howard
|3:38
|9
|Fenland In Flames
|James Newton Howard
|4:08
|10
|Sanctuary
|James Newton Howard
|2:33
|11
|White Hart
|James Newton Howard
|6:37
|12
|Gone
|Ioanna Gika
|3:10
|13
|I Remember That Trick
|James Newton Howard
|5:35
|14
|Death Favors No Man
|James Newton Howard
|6:13
|15
|Warriors On the Beach
|James Newton Howard
|4:52
|16
|You Can Not Defeat Me
|James Newton Howard
|2:35
|17
|You Can't Have My Heart
|James Newton Howard
|1:57
|18
|Coronation
|James Newton Howard
|2:06
|19
|Breath of Life
|Florence + the Machine / Isabella Summers
|4:11