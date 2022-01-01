Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Белоснежка и охотник Белоснежка и охотник
Киноафиша Фильмы Белоснежка и охотник Музыка из фильма «Белоснежка и охотник» (2012)
Snow White and the Huntsman Белоснежка и охотник 2012 / США
55 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.1
Музыка из фильма «Белоснежка и охотник» (2012)

Snow White & The Huntsman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Snow White & The Huntsman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 19 композиций. James Newton Howard, Ioanna Gika, Florence + the Machine
1 Snow White James Newton Howard 3:24
2 I'll Take Your Throne James Newton Howard 3:00
3 Tower Prayers James Newton Howard 2:07
4 Something for What Ails You James Newton Howard 3:26
5 Escape from the Tower James Newton Howard 2:33
6 You Failed Me Finn James Newton Howard 3:03
7 White Horse James Newton Howard 2:02
8 Journey to Fenland James Newton Howard 3:38
9 Fenland In Flames James Newton Howard 4:08
10 Sanctuary James Newton Howard 2:33
11 White Hart James Newton Howard 6:37
12 Gone Ioanna Gika 3:10
13 I Remember That Trick James Newton Howard 5:35
14 Death Favors No Man James Newton Howard 6:13
15 Warriors On the Beach James Newton Howard 4:52
16 You Can Not Defeat Me James Newton Howard 2:35
17 You Can't Have My Heart James Newton Howard 1:57
18 Coronation James Newton Howard 2:06
19 Breath of Life Florence + the Machine / Isabella Summers 4:11
Доступен список песен из фильма «Белоснежка и охотник» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Белоснежка и охотник» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
