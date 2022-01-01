1 Snow White James Newton Howard 3:24

2 I'll Take Your Throne James Newton Howard 3:00

3 Tower Prayers James Newton Howard 2:07

4 Something for What Ails You James Newton Howard 3:26

5 Escape from the Tower James Newton Howard 2:33

6 You Failed Me Finn James Newton Howard 3:03

7 White Horse James Newton Howard 2:02

8 Journey to Fenland James Newton Howard 3:38

9 Fenland In Flames James Newton Howard 4:08

10 Sanctuary James Newton Howard 2:33

11 White Hart James Newton Howard 6:37

12 Gone Ioanna Gika 3:10

13 I Remember That Trick James Newton Howard 5:35

14 Death Favors No Man James Newton Howard 6:13

15 Warriors On the Beach James Newton Howard 4:52

16 You Can Not Defeat Me James Newton Howard 2:35

17 You Can't Have My Heart James Newton Howard 1:57

18 Coronation James Newton Howard 2:06