|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Don't Break the Needle
|J. Roddy Walston & The Business
|2:50
|2
|Contraband
|Clinton Shorter
|2:23
|3
|Raid
|Clinton Shorter
|2:41
|4
|The Satisfier
|Eli "Paperboy" Reed & The True Loves
|2:38
|5
|The Crew
|Clinton Shorter
|3:37
|6
|Mama May I
|Ryan Shaw
|3:00
|7
|Panama
|Clinton Shorter
|3:53
|8
|Van Heist
|Clinton Shorter
|2:55
|9
|Stashing the Goods
|Clinton Shorter
|2:58
|10
|Gotta Have It
|The Heavy
|2:52
|11
|Foggy
|Clinton Shorter
|2:51
|12
|Keys
|Clinton Shorter
|3:02
|13
|Coming for You
|Clinton Shorter
|3:14
|14
|A Decision
|Clinton Shorter
|4:09
|15
|Drugs
|Clinton Shorter
|3:11
|16
|I Trusted You
|Clinton Shorter
|4:37
|17
|Sea Full of Money
|Clinton Shorter
|3:31
|18
|Boom Boom (feat. John Lee Hooker)
|Big Head Todd & The Monsters
|3:35