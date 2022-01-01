Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Контрабанда Контрабанда
Contraband Контрабанда 2012 / США / Великобритания
Музыка из фильма «Контрабанда» (2012)

Contraband (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Contraband (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. J. Roddy Walston & The Business, Clinton Shorter, Eli "Paperboy" Reed & The True Loves, Ryan Shaw, The Heavy, Big Head Todd & The Monsters
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Don't Break the Needle J. Roddy Walston & The Business 2:50
2 Contraband Clinton Shorter 2:23
3 Raid Clinton Shorter 2:41
4 The Satisfier Eli "Paperboy" Reed & The True Loves 2:38
5 The Crew Clinton Shorter 3:37
6 Mama May I Ryan Shaw 3:00
7 Panama Clinton Shorter 3:53
8 Van Heist Clinton Shorter 2:55
9 Stashing the Goods Clinton Shorter 2:58
10 Gotta Have It The Heavy 2:52
11 Foggy Clinton Shorter 2:51
12 Keys Clinton Shorter 3:02
13 Coming for You Clinton Shorter 3:14
14 A Decision Clinton Shorter 4:09
15 Drugs Clinton Shorter 3:11
16 I Trusted You Clinton Shorter 4:37
17 Sea Full of Money Clinton Shorter 3:31
18 Boom Boom (feat. John Lee Hooker) Big Head Todd & The Monsters 3:35
Доступен список песен из фильма «Контрабанда» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Контрабанда» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
