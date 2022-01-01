Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Высшая верность Высшая верность
Музыка из фильма «Высшая верность» (2000)
High Fidelity Высшая верность 2000 / США / Канада
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.4
Музыка из фильма «Высшая верность» (2000)

High Fidelity (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
High Fidelity (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. The Thirteenth Floor Elevators, The Kinks, John Wesley Harding, The Velvet Underground, Love, Bob Dylan, Sheila Nicholls, The Beta Band, Elvis Costello & The Attractions, Smog, Джек Блэк, Stereolab, Royal Trux, Stevie Wonder
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 You're Gonna Miss Me The Thirteenth Floor Elevators / Roky Erickson 2:28
2 Everybody's Gonna Be Happy The Kinks / Ray Davies 2:19
3 I'm Wrong About Everything John Wesley Harding 3:36
4 Oh! Sweet Nuthin' The Velvet Underground / Lou Reed 7:27
5 Always See Your Face Love / Arthur Lee 3:21
6 Most of the Time Bob Dylan 5:03
7 Fallen for You Sheila Nicholls 3:16
8 Dry the Rain The Beta Band 6:05
9 Shipbuilding Elvis Costello & The Attractions / Elvis Costello 4:53
10 Cold Blooded Old Times Smog / Bill Callahan 4:12
11 Let's Get It On Джек Блэк / Marvin Gaye 4:28
12 Lo Boob Oscillator Stereolab / Laetitia Sadier 6:36
13 Inside Game Royal Trux / Jennifer Herrema 3:42
14 Who Loves the Sun The Velvet Underground / Lou Reed 2:46
15 I Believe (When I Fall in Love It Will Be Forever) Stevie Wonder / Syreeta Wright 4:51
Доступен список песен из фильма «Высшая верность» (2000) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Высшая верность» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
