|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|You're Gonna Miss Me
|The Thirteenth Floor Elevators / Roky Erickson
|2:28
|2
|Everybody's Gonna Be Happy
|The Kinks / Ray Davies
|2:19
|3
|I'm Wrong About Everything
|John Wesley Harding
|3:36
|4
|Oh! Sweet Nuthin'
|The Velvet Underground / Lou Reed
|7:27
|5
|Always See Your Face
|Love / Arthur Lee
|3:21
|6
|Most of the Time
|Bob Dylan
|5:03
|7
|Fallen for You
|Sheila Nicholls
|3:16
|8
|Dry the Rain
|The Beta Band
|6:05
|9
|Shipbuilding
|Elvis Costello & The Attractions / Elvis Costello
|4:53
|10
|Cold Blooded Old Times
|Smog / Bill Callahan
|4:12
|11
|Let's Get It On
|Джек Блэк / Marvin Gaye
|4:28
|12
|Lo Boob Oscillator
|Stereolab / Laetitia Sadier
|6:36
|13
|Inside Game
|Royal Trux / Jennifer Herrema
|3:42
|14
|Who Loves the Sun
|The Velvet Underground / Lou Reed
|2:46
|15
|I Believe (When I Fall in Love It Will Be Forever)
|Stevie Wonder / Syreeta Wright
|4:51