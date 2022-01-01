Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Ночи в стиле буги Ночи в стиле буги
Киноафиша Фильмы Ночи в стиле буги Музыка из фильма «Ночи в стиле буги» (1997)
Boogie Nights Ночи в стиле буги 1997 / США
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.9
Музыка из фильма «Ночи в стиле буги» (1997)

Boogie Nights (Music From the Original Motion Picture)
Boogie Nights (Music From the Original Motion Picture) 13 композиций. Марк Уолберг, John C Reiley, The Emotions, Chakachas, Melanie, Eric Burdon, Marvin Gaye, The Commodores, Walter Egan, McFadden & Whitehead, Night Ranger, Electric Light Orchestra, The Beach Boys, Michael Penn
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Intro (Feel the Heat) Марк Уолберг, John C Reiley 1:11
2 Best of My Love The Emotions 3:39
3 Jungle Fever Chakachas 4:21
4 Brand New Key Melanie 2:23
5 Spill the Wine Eric Burdon 4:02
6 Got To Give It Up, Pt. 1 Marvin Gaye 4:08
7 Machine Gun (Instrumental) The Commodores 2:39
8 Magnet & Steel Walter Egan 3:23
9 Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now McFadden & Whitehead 3:41
10 Sister Christian Night Ranger 5:00
11 Livin' Thing Electric Light Orchestra 3:31
12 God Only Knows The Beach Boys 2:49
13 The Big Top (Theme From "Boogie Nights") Michael Penn 9:58
Доступен список песен из фильма «Ночи в стиле буги» (1997) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Ночи в стиле буги» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
