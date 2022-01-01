|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Intro (Feel the Heat)
|Марк Уолберг, John C Reiley
|1:11
|2
|Best of My Love
|The Emotions
|3:39
|3
|Jungle Fever
|Chakachas
|4:21
|4
|Brand New Key
|Melanie
|2:23
|5
|Spill the Wine
|Eric Burdon
|4:02
|6
|Got To Give It Up, Pt. 1
|Marvin Gaye
|4:08
|7
|Machine Gun (Instrumental)
|The Commodores
|2:39
|8
|Magnet & Steel
|Walter Egan
|3:23
|9
|Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now
|McFadden & Whitehead
|3:41
|10
|Sister Christian
|Night Ranger
|5:00
|11
|Livin' Thing
|Electric Light Orchestra
|3:31
|12
|God Only Knows
|The Beach Boys
|2:49
|13
|The Big Top (Theme From "Boogie Nights")
|Michael Penn
|9:58