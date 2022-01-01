Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Киноафиша Фильмы Хватай и беги Музыка из фильма «Хватай и беги» (2012)
Hit and Run Хватай и беги 2012 / США
7.3 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 4.4
Музыка из фильма «Хватай и беги» (2012)

Hit & Run (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Hit & Run (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Ishmael Jingo, Glitter Ball, Lou Rawls, The Highlighters, Bob Mervak, The Motor City Horns, Kool & The Gang, Bob & Iz, Dazz Band, Bob Mervak, John Martyn, Allen Toussaint, Pete Townshend
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Fever Ishmael Jingo 6:41
2 You'll Never Find Another Love Like Me Glitter Ball 3:29
3 Pure Imagination Lou Rawls 3:41
4 Funky 16 Corners The Highlighters 5:19
5 Waltz of Hate Bob Mervak, The Motor City Horns 2:48
6 Summer Madness Kool & The Gang 4:17
7 You Feel Like Home Bob & Iz 2:53
8 Let It Whip Dazz Band 4:45
9 Knockin' On Heaven's Door Bob Mervak 2:27
10 Over the Hill John Martyn 2:53
11 Last Train Allen Toussaint 2:59
12 Let My Love Open the Door Pete Townshend 2:43
Доступен список песен из фильма «Хватай и беги» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Хватай и беги» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
