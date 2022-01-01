|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Fever
|Ishmael Jingo
|6:41
|2
|You'll Never Find Another Love Like Me
|Glitter Ball
|3:29
|3
|Pure Imagination
|Lou Rawls
|3:41
|4
|Funky 16 Corners
|The Highlighters
|5:19
|5
|Waltz of Hate
|Bob Mervak, The Motor City Horns
|2:48
|6
|Summer Madness
|Kool & The Gang
|4:17
|7
|You Feel Like Home
|Bob & Iz
|2:53
|8
|Let It Whip
|Dazz Band
|4:45
|9
|Knockin' On Heaven's Door
|Bob Mervak
|2:27
|10
|Over the Hill
|John Martyn
|2:53
|11
|Last Train
|Allen Toussaint
|2:59
|12
|Let My Love Open the Door
|Pete Townshend
|2:43