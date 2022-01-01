Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Гамлет» (1996)
Hamlet Гамлет 1996 / США / Великобритания
8.3 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.8
Музыка из фильма «Гамлет» (1996)

Hamlet (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Hamlet (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 26 композиций. Plácido Domingo, Orchestra
Hamlet (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Hamlet (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 26 композиций. Патрик Дойл
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 In Pace Plácido Domingo / Russell Jackson 3:08
2 Fanfare Orchestra / Патрик Дойл 0:48
3 All That Lives Must Die Orchestra / Патрик Дойл 2:41
4 To Thine Own Self Be True Orchestra / Патрик Дойл 3:05
5 The Ghost Orchestra / Патрик Дойл 9:55
6 Give Me Up the Truth Orchestra / Патрик Дойл 1:05
7 What a Piece of Work Is a Man Orchestra / Патрик Дойл 1:51
8 What Players Are They Orchestra / Патрик Дойл 1:34
9 Out Out Thou Strumpet Fortune Orchestra / Патрик Дойл 3:11
10 To Be or Not to Be Orchestra / Патрик Дойл 1:54
11 I Loved You Once Orchestra / Патрик Дойл 3:28
12 Oh, What a Noble Mind Orchestra / Патрик Дойл 2:41
13 If Once a Widow Orchestra / Патрик Дойл 3:36
14 Now Could I Drink Hot Blood Orchestra / Патрик Дойл 6:58
15 A Foolish Prating Nave Orchestra / Патрик Дойл 1:06
16 Oh Heavy Deed Orchestra / Патрик Дойл 0:57
17 Oh Here They Come Orchestra / Патрик Дойл 4:40
18 My Thoughts Be Bloody Orchestra / Патрик Дойл 2:53
19 The Doors Are Broke Orchestra / Патрик Дойл 1:21
20 And Will 'a Not Come Again? Orchestra / Патрик Дойл 1:59
21 Alas Poor Yorick Orchestra / Патрик Дойл 2:50
22 Sweets to the Sweet - Farewell Orchestra / Патрик Дойл 4:40
23 Give Me Your Pardon Sir Orchestra / Патрик Дойл 1:25
24 Part Them They Are Incensed Orchestra / Патрик Дойл 1:47
25 Goodnight, Sweet Prince Orchestra / Патрик Дойл 3:37
26 Go Bid the Soldiers Shoot Orchestra / Патрик Дойл 2:54
Доступен список песен из фильма «Гамлет» (1996) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Гамлет» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
