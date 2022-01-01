|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|In Pace
|Plácido Domingo / Russell Jackson
|3:08
|2
|Fanfare
|Orchestra / Патрик Дойл
|0:48
|3
|All That Lives Must Die
|Orchestra / Патрик Дойл
|2:41
|4
|To Thine Own Self Be True
|Orchestra / Патрик Дойл
|3:05
|5
|The Ghost
|Orchestra / Патрик Дойл
|9:55
|6
|Give Me Up the Truth
|Orchestra / Патрик Дойл
|1:05
|7
|What a Piece of Work Is a Man
|Orchestra / Патрик Дойл
|1:51
|8
|What Players Are They
|Orchestra / Патрик Дойл
|1:34
|9
|Out Out Thou Strumpet Fortune
|Orchestra / Патрик Дойл
|3:11
|10
|To Be or Not to Be
|Orchestra / Патрик Дойл
|1:54
|11
|I Loved You Once
|Orchestra / Патрик Дойл
|3:28
|12
|Oh, What a Noble Mind
|Orchestra / Патрик Дойл
|2:41
|13
|If Once a Widow
|Orchestra / Патрик Дойл
|3:36
|14
|Now Could I Drink Hot Blood
|Orchestra / Патрик Дойл
|6:58
|15
|A Foolish Prating Nave
|Orchestra / Патрик Дойл
|1:06
|16
|Oh Heavy Deed
|Orchestra / Патрик Дойл
|0:57
|17
|Oh Here They Come
|Orchestra / Патрик Дойл
|4:40
|18
|My Thoughts Be Bloody
|Orchestra / Патрик Дойл
|2:53
|19
|The Doors Are Broke
|Orchestra / Патрик Дойл
|1:21
|20
|And Will 'a Not Come Again?
|Orchestra / Патрик Дойл
|1:59
|21
|Alas Poor Yorick
|Orchestra / Патрик Дойл
|2:50
|22
|Sweets to the Sweet - Farewell
|Orchestra / Патрик Дойл
|4:40
|23
|Give Me Your Pardon Sir
|Orchestra / Патрик Дойл
|1:25
|24
|Part Them They Are Incensed
|Orchestra / Патрик Дойл
|1:47
|25
|Goodnight, Sweet Prince
|Orchestra / Патрик Дойл
|3:37
|26
|Go Bid the Soldiers Shoot
|Orchestra / Патрик Дойл
|2:54