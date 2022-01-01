|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|100$ Bill
|JAY-Z
|3:21
|2
|Back To Black
|Beyoncé, André 3000 / Mark Ronson
|3:22
|3
|Bang Bang
|will.i.am / Sonny Bono
|4:39
|4
|A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got)
|Fergie, Q-Tip, GoonRock
|4:01
|5
|Young and Beautiful
|Lana Del Rey / Rick Nowels
|3:56
|6
|Love Is the Drug
|Bryan Ferry, The Bryan Ferry Orchestra / Andrew Mackay
|2:41
|7
|Over the Love
|Florence + the Machine
|4:21
|8
|Where the Wind Blows
|Coco O.
|3:51
|9
|Crazy In Love
|Emeli Sandé, The Bryan Ferry Orchestra / Shawn Carter
|2:54
|10
|Together
|The xx / James Smith
|5:26
|11
|Hearts a Mess
|Gotye
|6:04
|12
|Love Is Blindness
|Jack White / U2
|3:18
|13
|Into the Past
|Nero
|5:17
|14
|Kill and Run
|Sia
|3:36