Великий Гэтсби
The Great Gatsby Великий Гэтсби 2013 / США
7.8 Оцените
125 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.2
Музыка из фильма «Великий Гэтсби» (2013)

The Great Gatsby (Music From Baz Luhrmann's Film)
The Great Gatsby (Music From Baz Luhrmann's Film) 14 композиций. JAY-Z, Beyoncé, André 3000, will.i.am, Fergie, Q-Tip, GoonRock, Lana Del Rey, Bryan Ferry, The Bryan Ferry Orchestra, Florence + the Machine, Coco O., Emeli Sandé, The Bryan Ferry Orchestra, The xx, Gotye, Jack White, Nero, Sia
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 100$ Bill JAY-Z 3:21
2 Back To Black Beyoncé, André 3000 / Mark Ronson 3:22
3 Bang Bang will.i.am / Sonny Bono 4:39
4 A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got) Fergie, Q-Tip, GoonRock 4:01
5 Young and Beautiful Lana Del Rey / Rick Nowels 3:56
6 Love Is the Drug Bryan Ferry, The Bryan Ferry Orchestra / Andrew Mackay 2:41
7 Over the Love Florence + the Machine 4:21
8 Where the Wind Blows Coco O. 3:51
9 Crazy In Love Emeli Sandé, The Bryan Ferry Orchestra / Shawn Carter 2:54
10 Together The xx / James Smith 5:26
11 Hearts a Mess Gotye 6:04
12 Love Is Blindness Jack White / U2 3:18
13 Into the Past Nero 5:17
14 Kill and Run Sia 3:36
Доступен список песен из фильма «Великий Гэтсби» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Великий Гэтсби» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
