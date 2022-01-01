Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Мэверик» (1994)
Maverick Мэверик 1994 / США
7.8
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7
Музыка из фильма «Мэверик» (1994)

Maverick (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Maverick (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Tracy Lawrence, Clint Black, Restless Heart, Vince Gill, Carlene Carter, John Michael Montgomery, Confederate Railroad, Hal Ketchum, Patty Loveless, Radney Foster, Waylon Jennings, Randy Newman, The Maverick Choir
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Renegades, Rebels and Rogues Tracy Lawrence / Paul Nelson 2:37
2 A Good Run of Bad Luck Clint Black 2:44
3 Maverick Restless Heart / Paul Francis Webster 2:41
4 Ophelia Vince Gill / Robbie Robertson 3:38
5 Something Already Gone Carlene Carter / Al Anderson 3:34
6 Dream On Texas Ladies John Michael Montgomery / Steve Dan Mills 3:10
7 Ladies Love Outlaws Confederate Railroad / Lee Clayton 3:41
8 Solitary Travelers Hal Ketchum 4:27
9 The Rainbow Down the Road Patty Loveless, Radney Foster / Radney Foster 2:58
10 You Don't Mess Around With Me Waylon Jennings 4:28
11 Ride Gambler Ride Randy Newman 3:53
12 Amazing Grace The Maverick Choir 3:14
Доступен список песен из фильма «Мэверик» (1994) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Мэверик» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
