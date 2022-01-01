|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Renegades, Rebels and Rogues
|Tracy Lawrence / Paul Nelson
|2:37
|2
|A Good Run of Bad Luck
|Clint Black
|2:44
|3
|Maverick
|Restless Heart / Paul Francis Webster
|2:41
|4
|Ophelia
|Vince Gill / Robbie Robertson
|3:38
|5
|Something Already Gone
|Carlene Carter / Al Anderson
|3:34
|6
|Dream On Texas Ladies
|John Michael Montgomery / Steve Dan Mills
|3:10
|7
|Ladies Love Outlaws
|Confederate Railroad / Lee Clayton
|3:41
|8
|Solitary Travelers
|Hal Ketchum
|4:27
|9
|The Rainbow Down the Road
|Patty Loveless, Radney Foster / Radney Foster
|2:58
|10
|You Don't Mess Around With Me
|Waylon Jennings
|4:28
|11
|Ride Gambler Ride
|Randy Newman
|3:53
|12
|Amazing Grace
|The Maverick Choir
|3:14