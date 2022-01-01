|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Legend
|Джерри Рид, Bill Justis / Jerry Hubbard
|2:07
|2
|Incidental CB Dialogue (Bandit & Snowman)
|Бёрт Рейнольдс, Джерри Рид / Alan Mandel
|0:30
|3
|West Bound And Down
|Джерри Рид, Bill Justis / Dick Feller
|2:49
|4
|Foxy Lady
|Bill Justis, Джерри Рид / Bill Justis
|2:51
|5
|Incidental CB Dialogue (Bandit, Smokey & Snowman)
|Бёрт Рейнольдс, Jackie Gleason, Джерри Рид / Alan Mandel
|0:56
|6
|Orange Blossom Special
|Bill Justis, Джерри Рид
|2:43
|7
|The Bandit
|Джерри Рид, Bill Justis / Dick Feller
|3:01
|8
|March Of The Rednecks
|Bill Justis, Джерри Рид / Bill Justis
|2:25
|9
|If You Leave Me Tonight I'll Cry
|Bill Justis, Джерри Рид / Harold Mooney
|2:48
|10
|East Bound And Down
|Джерри Рид, Bill Justis / Dick Feller
|4:43
|11
|The Bandit (Instrumental)
|Bill Justis, Джерри Рид / Dick Feller
|2:50
|12
|And The Fight Played On!
|Bill Justis, Джерри Рид / Harold Mooney
|2:25
|13
|Ma Cousin Plays Steel
|Bill Justis, Джерри Рид / Bill Justis
|3:13
|14
|Hot Pants Fuzz Parade
|Bill Justis, Джерри Рид / Bill Justis
|4:46
|15
|Incidental CB Dialogue (Snowman & Smokey)
|Джерри Рид, Jackie Gleason / Alan Mandel
|1:06
|16
|The Bandit (Reprise)
|Джерри Рид, Bill Justis / Dick Feller
|2:22