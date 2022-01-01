Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Смоки и Бандит Смоки и Бандит
Музыка из фильма «Смоки и Бандит» (1977)
Smokey and the Bandit Смоки и Бандит 1977 / США
7.0 Оцените
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.9
Музыка из фильма «Смоки и Бандит» (1977)

Smokey And The Bandit (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Smokey And The Bandit (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 16 композиций. Джерри Рид, Bill Justis, Бёрт Рейнольдс, Джерри Рид, Bill Justis, Джерри Рид, Бёрт Рейнольдс, Jackie Gleason, Джерри Рид, Джерри Рид, Jackie Gleason
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Legend Джерри Рид, Bill Justis / Jerry Hubbard 2:07
2 Incidental CB Dialogue (Bandit & Snowman) Бёрт Рейнольдс, Джерри Рид / Alan Mandel 0:30
3 West Bound And Down Джерри Рид, Bill Justis / Dick Feller 2:49
4 Foxy Lady Bill Justis, Джерри Рид / Bill Justis 2:51
5 Incidental CB Dialogue (Bandit, Smokey & Snowman) Бёрт Рейнольдс, Jackie Gleason, Джерри Рид / Alan Mandel 0:56
6 Orange Blossom Special Bill Justis, Джерри Рид 2:43
7 The Bandit Джерри Рид, Bill Justis / Dick Feller 3:01
8 March Of The Rednecks Bill Justis, Джерри Рид / Bill Justis 2:25
9 If You Leave Me Tonight I'll Cry Bill Justis, Джерри Рид / Harold Mooney 2:48
10 East Bound And Down Джерри Рид, Bill Justis / Dick Feller 4:43
11 The Bandit (Instrumental) Bill Justis, Джерри Рид / Dick Feller 2:50
12 And The Fight Played On! Bill Justis, Джерри Рид / Harold Mooney 2:25
13 Ma Cousin Plays Steel Bill Justis, Джерри Рид / Bill Justis 3:13
14 Hot Pants Fuzz Parade Bill Justis, Джерри Рид / Bill Justis 4:46
15 Incidental CB Dialogue (Snowman & Smokey) Джерри Рид, Jackie Gleason / Alan Mandel 1:06
16 The Bandit (Reprise) Джерри Рид, Bill Justis / Dick Feller 2:22
Доступен список песен из фильма «Смоки и Бандит» (1977) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Смоки и Бандит» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
