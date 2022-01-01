Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Serendipity Интуиция 2001 / США
Музыка из фильма «Интуиция» (2001)

Serendipity (Music from the Miramax Motion Picture)
Serendipity (Music from the Miramax Motion Picture) 13 композиций. Wood, Bap Kennedy, David Gray, Annie Lennox, Steven Lipson, Evan & Jaron, Heather Nova, Shawn Colvin, Nick Drake, Louis Armstrong, Chantal Kreviazuk, Brian Whitman, John Mayer, Alan Silvestri
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Never a Day Wood / James Maddock 3:31
2 Moonlight Kiss Bap Kennedy 3:04
3 January Rain David Gray 2:44
4 Waiting In Vain Annie Lennox, Steven Lipson / Bob Marley 5:41
5 The Distance (Serendipity Version) Evan & Jaron / Ty Lacy 4:26
6 Like Lovers Do Heather Nova 4:11
7 When You Know Shawn Colvin / Tom Kimmel 3:05
8 Northern Sky Nick Drake 3:44
9 Cool Yule Louis Armstrong / Steve Allen 2:56
10 This Year Chantal Kreviazuk / Leah Andreone 2:46
11 (There's) Always Something There to Remind Me Brian Whitman / Hal David 3:59
12 83 John Mayer 4:50
13 Fast Forward Alan Silvestri 2:56
Доступен список песен из фильма «Интуиция» (2001) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Интуиция» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
