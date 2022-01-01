|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Never a Day
|Wood / James Maddock
|3:31
|2
|Moonlight Kiss
|Bap Kennedy
|3:04
|3
|January Rain
|David Gray
|2:44
|4
|Waiting In Vain
|Annie Lennox, Steven Lipson / Bob Marley
|5:41
|5
|The Distance (Serendipity Version)
|Evan & Jaron / Ty Lacy
|4:26
|6
|Like Lovers Do
|Heather Nova
|4:11
|7
|When You Know
|Shawn Colvin / Tom Kimmel
|3:05
|8
|Northern Sky
|Nick Drake
|3:44
|9
|Cool Yule
|Louis Armstrong / Steve Allen
|2:56
|10
|This Year
|Chantal Kreviazuk / Leah Andreone
|2:46
|11
|(There's) Always Something There to Remind Me
|Brian Whitman / Hal David
|3:59
|12
|83
|John Mayer
|4:50
|13
|Fast Forward
|Alan Silvestri
|2:56