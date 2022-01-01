Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Сильвия Сильвия
Музыка из фильма «Сильвия» (2003)
Sylvia Сильвия 2003 / Великобритания
7.2 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.3
Музыка из фильма «Сильвия» (2003)

Sylvia (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Sylvia (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. Gabriel Yared
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Opening Gabriel Yared 2:29
2 First Meeting Gabriel Yared 1:27
3 Making Love Gabriel Yared 2:20
4 The Cows Gabriel Yared 3:08
5 The Scar Gabriel Yared 2:44
6 The Marriage Gabriel Yared 1:20
7 The Beach Gabriel Yared 3:36
8 Seeds of Doubt Gabriel Yared 1:57
9 Don't Ever Leave Me Gabriel Yared 2:04
10 Devon Gabriel Yared 3:51
11 Fire Gabriel Yared 4:48
12 Empty Streets Gabriel Yared 3:07
13 Lonely Christmas Gabriel Yared 1:08
14 Last Love Gabriel Yared 1:39
15 Romance Gabriel Yared 2:40
16 Beethoven Gabriel Yared 1:28
17 A Beautiful Dream Gabriel Yared 3:47
18 Dying Gabriel Yared 3:10
Доступен список песен из фильма «Сильвия» (2003) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Сильвия» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
