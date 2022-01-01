|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Opening
|Gabriel Yared
|2:29
|2
|First Meeting
|Gabriel Yared
|1:27
|3
|Making Love
|Gabriel Yared
|2:20
|4
|The Cows
|Gabriel Yared
|3:08
|5
|The Scar
|Gabriel Yared
|2:44
|6
|The Marriage
|Gabriel Yared
|1:20
|7
|The Beach
|Gabriel Yared
|3:36
|8
|Seeds of Doubt
|Gabriel Yared
|1:57
|9
|Don't Ever Leave Me
|Gabriel Yared
|2:04
|10
|Devon
|Gabriel Yared
|3:51
|11
|Fire
|Gabriel Yared
|4:48
|12
|Empty Streets
|Gabriel Yared
|3:07
|13
|Lonely Christmas
|Gabriel Yared
|1:08
|14
|Last Love
|Gabriel Yared
|1:39
|15
|Romance
|Gabriel Yared
|2:40
|16
|Beethoven
|Gabriel Yared
|1:28
|17
|A Beautiful Dream
|Gabriel Yared
|3:47
|18
|Dying
|Gabriel Yared
|3:10